The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Carrefour (Paris:CA) held on May 29, 2020 decided to offer shareholders an option to receive the 2019 dividend in shares.

The issue price of the new shares has been set at €12.19 per share, representing 95% of the average closing prices quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend of €0.23 per share and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent.

The option period was opened from June 10 to June 23, 2020. At the end of the option period, shareholders having elected to receive the 2019 dividend payment in shares represented around 69% of Carrefour's shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 10,358,336 new shares will be issued, representing 1.28% of the share capital and 1.02% of the voting rights of Carrefour on the basis of the share capital and the voting rights as of May 31, 2020. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on June 29, 2019. The shares will carry dividend rights as from January 1, 2020 and will be fully fungible with existing shares already listed.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders which did not opt for the payment in shares amounts to around €57 million and will be paid on June 29, 2020.

