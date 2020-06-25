Outstanding employer status is based on independent employee trust audit

Evaluation Criteria heavily weighted on employee trust in Teleperformance

95 nationalities employed by Telepeformance in Portugal; a highly diverse workforce

2020 GPTW certification is the 10 th consecutive year Teleperformance in Portugal has been recognized

Safeguarding employment and the health safety of employees remain top global priorities

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its award-winning multilingual hub operations in Portugal received the prestigious Great Place to Work Institute's independent certification for an unprecedented 10th consecutive year. Telepeformance employs over 10,500 people from 95 different nationalities in Portugal, delivering key business services across all major industry sectors in 36 languages for the world's top companies. Teleperformance maintains 11 state-of-the-art campus in Portugal. Almost 100% of the staff are deployed through its innovative 'Cloud Campus' work-at-home (WAH) model.

Both the GPTW 2020 certification and Teleperformance's rapid, successful conversion to WAH in Portugal are particularly positive developments due to worldwide Covid-19 pandemic operating challenges.

Mauricio Korbivcher, CEO and Country Manager, GPTW Portugal, said"Our team congratulates Teleperformance for its 10 consecutive years of being recognized by its own employees and certified as a Great Place to Work. To earn a Great Place to Work certification once is very challenging for any company, but to achieve it 10 consecutive years in a row represents a huge and long journey. This sustained recognition reflects continuous hard work at strengthening the employee value proposition and aligning HR policies and practices packages offered by company to benefit their people.

Pandemic or not, this outstanding consistency in employee trust shows Teleperformance in Portugal remains laser-focused on taking care of its highly diverse staff; taking care of people means you are taking care of the business. Employees voluntarily participated in confidential surveys by rating Teleperformance with GPTW methodology TRUST credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie (same methodology in 60 countries)."

Joao Cardoso, CEO, Teleperformance Portugal, said "Receiving this award again from the Great Place to Work Institute is an enormous honor. It is independent recognition of our continuous commitment to our employees, to quality training programs, to the right tools for the professional growth of our people and to a high-quality working environment and infrastructure. We have grown together over the years in talent management, training and organizational culture. Work-Life balance has also been a priority for us. Being distinguished in this field by the GPTW institute, based largely on the confidential surveys of our own people, is important reinforcement that we are making a positive difference."

With a top global priority of employee well-being, twenty-one (21) separate Teleperformance country operations including Portugal are currently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Teleperformance in Portugal is a consistently outstanding overall benchmark for both our Group and the industry as a whole. Our especially diverse operations there, represented by 95 different nationalities, serve as a key proving ground for multilingual hub delivery across CEMEA, as a global customer experience innovation lab and as a testbed for our new worldwide Cloud Campus work-at-home model among other initiatives. Employee care always remains a top Group priority. Earning the Great Place to Work Institute's certification for 10 years in a row requires a truly special commitment; this accomplishment is reflective of a highly motivated and successful team of professionals that truly care about each other as a family while performing without limits."

