Verallia (Paris:VRLA) announces the success of its fifth employee shareholding offer. This operation, open from May 4 to 18, in 8 countries, was designed to offer Verallia employees a new opportunity to become shareholders in their company under conditions reserved for them (the usual discount and a matching scale favorable to small contributions), and thus to become associated with the Group's long-term development and performance.

Almost 3,300 employees (i.e. 42% of eligible persons worldwide) took part in the offer at a unit subscription price of €18.87*. In France, the operation was well received, with nearly 77% of eligible employees subscribing. The total investment by the Group's employees (including the company's matching contribution) amounted to €20,096,531.

On June 25, following this operation which was oversubscribed, 1,064,999 new ordinary shares, representing 0.9% of the share capital and voting rights, were issued by Verallia**.

As a result, employee shareholders now hold 3.4% of Verallia's share capital, directly and through Verallia's FCPE (corporate mutual fund), within the framework of the offers reserved for employees.

This fifth operation offered to employees, the first since Verallia's IPO in October 2019, enables the company to increase its rate of employee shareholders to approximately 37%.

"I am proud of the success of this capital increase reserved for the Group's employees. This excellent level of participation is a strong message of employee shareholders' support for the Group's model and strategy and is in line with our voluntary employee shareholding policy implemented over the past several years," said Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman and CEO of Verallia.

* This represents a discount of approximately 20% compared to the average Verallia share price on the regulated market of Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days preceding April 30, 2020.

Capital increase of a total nominal amount of €3,599,696.62 euros, with the amount of the share premium amounting to €16,496,834.51. The share capital of Verallia SA now amounts to €403,771,220.58 and is made up of 119,458,941 ordinary shares with a unit par value of €3.38. The new shares carry immediate entitlement to dividends, have the same rights and obligations as the shares already issued and are entitled to any distribution decided as from their issue date.

About Verallia Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

