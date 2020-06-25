Voting results and resolutions

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting was held on second call in closed session, without shareholders or other people allowed to assist being physically present, on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Company's registered office and chaired by Mr. Pierre Morgon, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Following this Combined General Meeting held on second call, Theradiag informs its shareholders that the number of shares held by shareholders who voted by mail or by proxy was 2,006,369, representing a quorum of 23.218%.

Theradiag's shareholders voted all the resolutions presented in the way recommended by the Board of Directors.

The Company wishes to sincerely thank all of its shareholders for their commitment to the voting process and for their support.

The detailed voting results by resolution at this Combined General Meeting are the following:

Resolution n° Resolutions N° of votes FOR N° of votes AGAINST N° of ABSTENTION Votes Result of the vote Ordinary General Meeting 1 Approval of financial statements 1 866 057 138 791 77 783 For 93.08% Adopted Against 6.92% Abstention 3.74% 2 Approval of expenses and liabilities (art. 39 CGI) 1 936 613 62 644 83 374 For 96.87% Adopted Against 3.13% Abstention 4.00% 3 Allocation of annual income 1 848 265 158 960 75 406 For 92.08% Adopted Against 7.92% Abstention 3.62% 4 Approval of regulated agreements 1 920 199 76 400 86 032 For 96.17% Adopted Against 3.83% Abstention 4.13% 5 Ratification of the appointement of Mr. Gejia OUYANG as Board member 1 761 451 216 661 104 519 For 89.05% Adopted Against 10.95% Abstention 5.02% 6 Renewal of Mr. Gejia OUYANG's mandate as a Board member 1 747 573 292 034 43 024 For 85.68% Adopted Against 14.32% Abstention 2.07% 7 Share buyback 1 870 677 185 527 26 427 For 90.98% Adopted Against 9.02% Abstention 1.27% Resolution n° Resolutions N° of votes FOR N° of votes AGAINST N° of ABSTENTION Votes Result of the vote Extraordinary General Meeting 8 Reduction of capital due to losses by way of a reduction in the nominal value of the shares 1 744 469 303 659 34 503 For 85.17% Adopted Against 14.83% Abstention 1.66% 9 Capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights 1 789 251 257 299 36 081 For 87.43% Adopted Against 12.57% Abstention 1.73% 10 Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights via a public offering 1 451 041 592 962 38 628 For 70.99% Adopted Against 29.01% Abstention 1.86% 11 Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights via a private placement 1 477 771 576 547 28 313 For 71.93% Adopted Against 28.07% Abstention 1.36% 12 Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights for certain categories of beneficiaries 1 447 247 602 303 33 081 For 70.61% Adopted Against 29.39% Abstention 1.59% 13 Increase in the number of shares by virtue of the 4 previous resolutions 1 732 927 314 650 35 054 For 84.63% Adopted Against 15.37% Abstention 1.68% 14 Share purchase warrants allotment 1 598 934 447 104 36 593 For 78.15% Adopted Against 21.85% Abstention 1.76% 15 Free share allotment 1 648 692 413 335 20 604 For 79.95% Adopted Against 20.05% Abstention 0.98% 16 Capital increase reserved for employees 644 230 1 416 301 22 100 For 31.26% Rejected Against 68.74% Abstention 1.06% 17 Setting of the global threshold 1 813 751 230 159 38 721 For 88.74% Adopted Against 11.26% Abstention 1.86% 18 Reduction of the share capital via the cancellation of shares 1 831 028 216 981 34 622 For 89.40% Adopted Against 10.60% Abstention 1.66% 19 Modification of the articles of association 1 791 526 240 144 50 961 For 88.18% Adopted Against 11.82% Abstention 2.45% 20 Powers to carry out formalities 1 882 838 166 557 33 236 For 91.87% Adopted Against 8.13% Abstention 1.60%

The minutes of this Combined General Meeting will be made available soon on the Company's website (in French): https://www.theradiag.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/general-meeting/

Financial calendar:

- H1 2020 revenue, Tuesday, July 21, 2020

- H1 2020 results, Monday, September 21, 2020

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

