Voting results and resolutions
THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting was held on second call in closed session, without shareholders or other people allowed to assist being physically present, on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Company's registered office and chaired by Mr. Pierre Morgon, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Following this Combined General Meeting held on second call, Theradiag informs its shareholders that the number of shares held by shareholders who voted by mail or by proxy was 2,006,369, representing a quorum of 23.218%.
Theradiag's shareholders voted all the resolutions presented in the way recommended by the Board of Directors.
The Company wishes to sincerely thank all of its shareholders for their commitment to the voting process and for their support.
The detailed voting results by resolution at this Combined General Meeting are the following:
Resolution n°
|Resolutions
N° of votes FOR
N° of votes AGAINST
N° of ABSTENTION
|Votes
Result of the vote
|Ordinary General Meeting
1
|Approval of financial statements
1 866 057
138 791
77 783
|For
93.08%
Adopted
|Against
6.92%
|Abstention
3.74%
2
|Approval of expenses and liabilities (art. 39 CGI)
1 936 613
62 644
83 374
|For
96.87%
Adopted
|Against
3.13%
|Abstention
4.00%
3
|Allocation of annual income
1 848 265
158 960
75 406
|For
92.08%
Adopted
|Against
7.92%
|Abstention
3.62%
4
|Approval of regulated agreements
1 920 199
76 400
86 032
|For
96.17%
Adopted
|Against
3.83%
|Abstention
4.13%
5
|Ratification of the appointement of Mr. Gejia OUYANG as Board member
1 761 451
216 661
104 519
|For
89.05%
Adopted
|Against
10.95%
|Abstention
5.02%
6
|Renewal of Mr. Gejia OUYANG's mandate as a Board member
1 747 573
292 034
43 024
|For
85.68%
Adopted
|Against
14.32%
|Abstention
2.07%
7
|Share buyback
1 870 677
185 527
26 427
|For
90.98%
Adopted
|Against
9.02%
|Abstention
1.27%
Resolution n°
|Resolutions
N° of votes FOR
N° of votes AGAINST
N° of ABSTENTION
|Votes
Result of the vote
|Extraordinary General Meeting
8
|Reduction of capital due to losses by way of a reduction in the nominal value of the shares
1 744 469
303 659
34 503
|For
85.17%
Adopted
|Against
14.83%
|Abstention
1.66%
9
|Capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights
1 789 251
257 299
36 081
|For
87.43%
Adopted
|Against
12.57%
|Abstention
1.73%
10
|Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights via a public offering
1 451 041
592 962
38 628
|For
70.99%
Adopted
|Against
29.01%
|Abstention
1.86%
11
|Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights via a private placement
1 477 771
576 547
28 313
|For
71.93%
Adopted
|Against
28.07%
|Abstention
1.36%
12
|Capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights for certain categories of beneficiaries
1 447 247
602 303
33 081
|For
70.61%
Adopted
|Against
29.39%
|Abstention
1.59%
13
|Increase in the number of shares by virtue of the 4 previous resolutions
1 732 927
314 650
35 054
|For
84.63%
Adopted
|Against
15.37%
|Abstention
1.68%
14
|Share purchase warrants allotment
1 598 934
447 104
36 593
|For
78.15%
Adopted
|Against
21.85%
|Abstention
1.76%
15
|Free share allotment
1 648 692
413 335
20 604
|For
79.95%
Adopted
|Against
20.05%
|Abstention
0.98%
16
|Capital increase reserved for employees
644 230
1 416 301
22 100
|For
31.26%
Rejected
|Against
68.74%
|Abstention
1.06%
17
|Setting of the global threshold
1 813 751
230 159
38 721
|For
88.74%
Adopted
|Against
11.26%
|Abstention
1.86%
18
|Reduction of the share capital via the cancellation of shares
1 831 028
216 981
34 622
|For
89.40%
Adopted
|Against
10.60%
|Abstention
1.66%
19
|Modification of the articles of association
1 791 526
240 144
50 961
|For
88.18%
Adopted
|Against
11.82%
|Abstention
2.45%
20
|Powers to carry out formalities
1 882 838
166 557
33 236
|For
91.87%
Adopted
|Against
8.13%
|Abstention
1.60%
The minutes of this Combined General Meeting will be made available soon on the Company's website (in French): https://www.theradiag.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/general-meeting/
Financial calendar:
- H1 2020 revenue, Tuesday, July 21, 2020
- H1 2020 results, Monday, September 21, 2020
About Theradiag
Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.
Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.
The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com
