Havn Life Sciences Inc. Announces Launch & Filing of Preliminary Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), announces launch and filing of its preliminary prospectus. Havn Life is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human performance using evidence-informed research. The Company is aimed at improving cognitive performance through the standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health care products from novel compounds.

"In order for researchers to fully understand the therapeutic potential of psilocybin and how it can be utilized to treat disease and mental conditions, methods must be developed to ensure that researchers have access to safe, standardized, quality-controlled derivatives and formulations," says Havn Life Co-CEO Susan Chapelle, a former civic politician and recognized thought leader in the Canadian cannabis space who has consulted with senior levels of government, and brings 25 years of leadership experience in the health, non-profit, and private sectors in Canada.

Havn Life has a dedicated research facility (Havn Labs) located in the South Campus of The University of British Columbia (UBC). Through its team of scientists with extensive experience in chemistry and formulation development, Havn Life is standardizing the extraction of psychedelic compounds to support the development of innovative therapies addressing human health.

"At present, the supply in the illicit psychedelic market is primarily provided by small scale growers, about which there is little information available. Scaling agriculture methods is difficult and without foundational methods for growing this genus of mushrooms, it is unknown if these species can be grown at scale. To date, there are no standardized or quality control methods that have been developed for investigators. The standardized methodology is essential for growing, extracting, and synthesizing these compounds." added Chapelle. "And that is where Havn Life comes in."

Vic Neufeld, who previously served as CEO of Aphria for five years during its large scale build up to become one of the leading cannabis producers in the world, and serves as a director of Havn Life said: "Canada is uniquely positioned to decriminalize several psychedelic substances through its constitutional framework. The psychedelic industry is poised to disrupt the current pharmaceutical industry and shift the mental health and well-being market towards novel plant-based products. And for this to happen, the market will require these standardized, quality-controlled substances."

Neufeld also served as CEO of Jamieson Laboratories, Canada's largest manufacturer and distributor of natural vitamins, minerals, concentrated food supplements, herbs and botanical medicines. Under his leadership, Jamieson grew its market share from 7 to 27 per cent, and sales grew from $20 million annually to over $250 million.

Havn Life's multi-disciplinary team includes Co-CEO Tim Moore, who has championed start-ups, acquisitions and has over 30 years' experience in Fortune 500 leadership roles in Canada and USA. He was former CEO of Green Growth Brands, a US multi-state cannabis operator, which also operated over 200 mall-based CBD kiosks and rose from IPO to a peak valuation of over 1.2 billion dollars. Moore is the former President of The Clorox Company of Canada and COO of Synnex Canada.

Dr. Ivan Casselman (Ph.D., FLS) serves as Havn Life's Chief Psychedelic Officer. Dr. Casselman is an experienced formulation chemist with a strong foundation in nutraceutical formulation and product development. One of the key components to his research has been a focus on ethnography, experiential investigation, and ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the human psychedelic interface.

Alexzander Samuelsson (BSc) serves as Havn Life's Chief Research Officer. Mr. Samuelsson has developed patented processes in the extraction as well as formulations and product development within the cannabis industry. His experience and focus on extraction, separation, and isolation of novel compounds within plants and fungi to create natural health products will greatly benefit Havn Life in achieving its strategic goals.

On Behalf

Susan Chapelle & Tim Moore

Co-CEOs

