Bambuser Announces Intention to Carry Out a Directed Share Issue of Approximately 50-60,000,000 Shares

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIDER INFORMATION: Bambuser AB (publ) ("Bambuser" or the "Company") hereby announces its intention to carry out a directed share issue of approximately 50-60,000,000 shares (the "Directed Share Issue"). In addition, certain of the Company's larger shareholders - Wellstreet Partners AB (a company associated with board member Mikael Wintzell), Ribers Park Fastighets AB and Sprout Park AB (a company associated with board member Mikael Ahlström) (together referred to as the "Larger Shareholders") - has expressed their will to sell existing shares as part of the transaction, amounting to, in total, up to 9,000,000 shares, at the same price as the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue. The Company has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) ("Carnegie") as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner to investigate the conditions for the Directed Share Issue. The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue and the total number of new shares issued (the "New Shares") will be determined through an accelerated book building procedure, which will begin immediately following this announcement.

The Directed Share Issue is intended to be resolved on by the board of directors of the Company based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on 21 April 2020 of up to 10,800,198 shares, and the remaining part is subject to the subsequent approval of an extraordinary general meeting. The number of New Shares is therefore expected to amount to approximately 50-60,000,000 shares.

The subscription price for the New Shares will be determined through an accelerated book building procedure, which will begin immediately following this announcement and will be finished before the beginning of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on 26 June 2020. The book building procedure, pricing and allocation may close earlier or later and may be cancelled at any time, and consequently, the Company may refrain from completing the Directed Share Issue. The Company will announce the outcome of the Directed Share Issue immediately after closing of the book building procedure.

The Larger Shareholders have expressed their will to, in connection with the Directed Share Issue, sell, in total, up to 9,000,000 existing shares, at the same price as the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue.

Bambuser has during the Covid-19 pandemic experienced a strong increased demand for the Company's Live Video Shopping-solution, with an accelerating adoption of technology from customers in various industries. The ongoing changes in the society have contributed to increased global demand to a much higher extent than the Company initially expected. The net proceeds from the Directed Share Issue are therefore intended to be used to increase the growth of the Company's operations through primarily appointing new resources in an accelerated tempo. This is to deal with the increased interest from new customers as well as to faster facilitate expansion to new markets. Furthermore, the Company intends to continue to increase the technological advantage and ensure a leading market position.

The Company's chairman of the board, Joel Citron, as well as the existing shareholder Muirfield Invest AB (a company associated with board member Carl Kinell) and the external investor Harmony Partners, an US based venture investor, has beforehand expressed their interest to participate in the Directed Share Issue.

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights are to raise capital for planned expansion in a timely and cost-efficient manner and to diversify the shareholder base. As the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue will be determined through an accelerated book building procedure, the board of directors deem the subscription price to be at market terms.

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, subject to customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 360 calendar days after the second settlement date. In addition, certain of the Company's larger shareholders, Muirfield Invest AB, Wellstreet Partners AB[1], Ribers Park Fastighets AB[1], Ligerism AB and Sprout Park AB[1], the Company's CEO, CFO and CPO, as well as the members of the board of directors of Bambuser who own shares, have agreed not to sell any shares in the Company for a period of 180 calendar days after the second settlement date, subject to customary exceptions.

To enable the delivery of shares to investors in the Directed Share Issue on 30 June 2020 and 17 July 2020 or thereafter, respectively, Carnegie will subscribe for all shares in the Directed Share Issue on behalf of the investors.

Advisers

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå acts as legal advisor.

Responsible persons

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Financial Instruments Trading Act 596/2014. The information in this press release has been made public by the responsible person below for publication at the time specified by Bambuser AB's news agency Cision by publication of this press release. Contact person set out below can be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46-8-400-160-02 | maryam@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Bambuser's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank AB, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Please refer to the Company's website for more information: www.bambuser.com.

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video streaming and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on different brands' websites. Bambuser is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters located in Stockholm.

