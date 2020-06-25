The First China Online Grinding Exhibition Concluded Successfully - Grindtec Online Creates a New Global Online Exhibition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / On the afternoon of June 24th, the 10-day "China's First Online Grinding Exhibition" hosted by Abrasivestocks & China Abrasive Network concluded successfully.

Relying on the "Grindtec Online" platform, this event uses digital technology to show people online virtual exhibition halls, introduce enterprises and products, and also show the positioning of Grindtec Online: Serve the upstream and downstream industrial chain of grinding tools, so that enterprises can participate in the exhibition regardless of time and place, and provide channels for domestic and foreign suppliers and buyers.

More than 30 grinding tools enterprises participated in this online live grinding exhibition. Make online promotion for the enterprise by displaying the online exhibition hall of the enterprise, video link and inviting the person in charge of the enterprise to communicate in the live broadcast room. Dozens of experts from the grinding industry were invited to the live broadcast room to share cutting-edge technologies.

From ordinary abrasives to superhard abrasives, from industrial ceramics to cubic silicon carbide, from accessories to equipment, from powder technology to abrasive wheels and abrasives, every exhibition of products and new technologies has increased people's confidence in grinding industry.

In addition, this event also set up a special session for grinding enterprises in Hubei to publicize and promote them free of charge, hoping to help the follow-up development of grinding enterprises in Hubei.

During the live broadcast, the online audience exceeded 20,000, and the discussion area was also very lively. Explore the market, the price, the technology ...

Before launching this activity, Abrasivestocks has recommended the information of the live grinding exhibition to the target customers of the Overseas English Version of China Grinding Suppliers Directory by E-Mail.

The live broadcast adopts the way of live broadcast on many platforms, such as Xiaoe, Yizhibo, Tik Tok and Facebook, and is promoted on the Internet at home and abroad.

The online grinding exhibition project is aimed not only at domestic upstream and downstream enterprises of grinding tools, but also at grinding tools enterprises all over the world. Therefore, Rex, the North American representative of Abrasivestocks, and Song Yuning, the manager of overseas business department, delivered the project information to overseas grinding enterprises in English and Japan respectively.

What is Grindtec Online ?

Grindtec Online (www.grindtec.com.cn) is an online virtual exhibition, which breaks through the restrictions of region, time, space and cost, makes full use of the advantages of internet plus, narrows the distance between merchants and provides more opportunities for cooperation.

What are the advantages?

No need to prepare before the exhibition, saving manpower and expenses, online 365 days a year. The platform is rich in exhibitors and products, which can also solve the problem of inconvenient offline transportation. The system accurately matches high-quality customers according to the information filled in by enterprises. Provide explanations in Chinese, English, German and Japanese for booths of more than 72 square meters, so that enterprises and exhibits can face more overseas buyers. It can support online display of commodity information in the form of pictures, texts and videos. Instant messaging technology can realize cloud negotiation, and do business and place orders without leaving home. One-click visit to the factory allows users to truly understand exhibitors anytime and anywhere. Even if the user can't visit the factory, they can be clear at a glance. The system automatically matches according to the supply and purchase information of enterprises, which is convenient for enterprises.

Introduction of exhibition area

Grindtec Online is divided into 7 exhibitions and 1 area, including grinding exhibition, refractory exhibition, tool exhibition, ceramic exhibition, machine tool exhibition, superhard exhibition, powder exhibition and purchasing area, with a total of 8,000 booths.

Grindtec Online project has attracted wide attention from the industry since its launch on March 14th, and has been upgraded to version 2.0 in order to continuously optimize the use experience.

New functions of Grindtec Online version 2.0

Access and search are more convenient;

Intelligent recommendation of suppliers;

Thumbs Up function to increase corporate exposure;

Increase the business card section to facilitate push and make customer contact faster;

Enterprise and product introduction are more intuitive;

Grindtec Online certified by enterprises can directly connect with buyers, making it more convenient to recommend and communicate.

At the end of this activity, project leaders such as Yang Heng, CEO of Abrasivestocks, and Bai Ning, General Manager, gave a further explanation and summary of this event.

Abrasivestocks will increase overseas promotion efforts, and invite more overseas enterprises to settle in Grindtec Online.

Grindtec Online is committed to creating the most professional online exhibition in the global grinding industry, serving more upper, middle and lower reaches grinding enterprises in China and overseas, allowing buyers to enter the exhibition halls of manufacturers, visit the online factories of manufacturers, know the strength of manufacturers, and do the business of "customers looking for me".

The arrival of 5G will certainly help the development of Grinding Exhibition Online, accelerate the process of internet plus in China's grinding industry, and make information more open and procurement more convenient. Especially in the depressed market environment, it will create more business opportunities for Chinese grinding enterprises.

