Over the next five to 10 years, renewables will assume a larger role as a main power source for electric grids, and PV has a particularly bright future. Considering the latest trends in power electronics technology, PV is quickly evolving down the path to intelligence. Given the rapid development of emerging information and communication technologies (ICT) - such as AI, cloud computing, big data, and 5G - Huawei has an idea of what's in store for the future of solar PV.As renewable energy penetration increases to account for a greater proportion of total energy production, efforts to ensure safety, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...