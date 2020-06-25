Technavio has been monitoring the hydrogen compressor market and it is poised to grow by USD 648.74 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ariel Corp., Atlas Copco AB, Colfax Corp., HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hydro-Pac Inc., IDEX Corp., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Trane Technologies Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing focus on using hydrogen in refineries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Hydrogen Compressor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hydrogen Compressor Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Multistage
- Single-stage
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
- End-user
- Oil and Gas
- Chemicals
- Others
- Type
- Oil-based
- Oil-free
- Power Range
- Below 100 Hp
- 101 Hp 200 Hp
- 201 Hp And Above
Hydrogen Compressor Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen compressor market report covers the following areas:
- Hydrogen Compressor Market size
- Hydrogen Compressor Market trends
- Hydrogen Compressor Market analysis
This study identifies rising demand for hydrogen from industrial sector as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen compressor market growth during the next few years.
Hydrogen Compressor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the hydrogen compressor market, including some of the vendors such as Ariel Corp., Atlas Copco AB, Colfax Corp., HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hydro-Pac Inc., IDEX Corp., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Trane Technologies Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hydrogen compressor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hydrogen Compressor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen compressor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hydrogen compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hydrogen compressor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen compressor market vendors
