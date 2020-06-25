Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AT5C ISIN: CA53069P1018 Ticker-Symbol: HN3P 
Frankfurt
25.06.20
08:00 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,007
-20,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY LEAF HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY LEAF HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0350,04222:52
0,0350,04122:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY LEAF
LIBERTY LEAF HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY LEAF HOLDINGS LTD0,026-20,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.