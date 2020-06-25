Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 25 juin/June 2020) - Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. has announced a name change and symbol change to Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (NOVA) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 60,881,533 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on June 26, 2020.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on June 25, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole to Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (NOVA) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire après consolidation pour quatre (4) actions ordinaires préconsolidées.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 60 881 533 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 26 juin 2020.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 25 juin 2020. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 26 juin/June 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 29 juin/June 2020 New Name/ Nouveau nom Nova Mentis Life Sciences Corp. New Symbol/Symbole: NOVA NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 66980V106 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA66980V1067 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 53069P101/CA53069P1018

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.