Gen II Luxembourg Services SARL Adds Two New Members To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Luxembourg Services SARL, the Luxembourg-based business of Gen II Fund Services, LLC ("Gen II"), a leading global private equity fund administrator, is pleased to announce it has recently added Martin Dobbins and Chris Edge to its Luxembourg Board of Directors.

Martin Dobbins joins Gen II Luxembourg's Board of Directors with over 30 years of financial and technology experience in US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Currently Mr. Dobbins is the CEO and Founder of Sage Advisory, s.a.r.l, an advisory firm providing US, Asian and European Asset Managers, Financial Services firms and FinTech companies independent directorship and advisory services. Prior to this, Mr. Dobbins was the former CEO & Country Head for State Street Corporation's European and Luxembourg Banks where he chaired the Luxembourg executive group. He also led the European Central Bank's Joint Supervisory Team and Chaired the executive management group and governance committee for several European and Luxembourg banks, including their subsidiaries in alternative assets and transfer agency. Mr. Dobbins is an active member in several Luxembourg government and industry committees. "Gen II's reputation for excellence within the fund administration industry is stellar and a leader in bringing technology solutions to their clients. I am excited to join the Board of Gen II Luxembourg Services," says Mr. Dobbins of his recent appointment to the Board.

Chris Edge also joins the Board with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, serving as the former head of major asset service provider banks in Luxembourg, including JPMorgan and HSBC, and more recently leading PwC Luxembourg innovation and transformation solutions for the Asset Management and Asset Service Provider sector. When asked about his recent appointment to the Board, Mr. Edge said, "Gen II is a leader in the private equity fund administration industry and its footprint in Luxembourg reflects its international ambitions, built upon technology and innovation. I am proud to have been invited to join the Board in Luxembourg and look forward to contributing to its future success."

Commenting on the appointments of Mr. Dobbins and Mr. Edge, Norman Leben, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Gen II said, "The addition of these two prominent industry professionals to the Gen II Luxembourg Board of Directors represent our commitment to maintaining the highest level of fund administration and financial services expertise in all areas of our business. We welcome their addition and are confident they will provide valuable insights, judgment, and counsel to Gen II in all future endeavors."Steven Millner, Co-Founder and Managing Principal also said, "As we continue to grow our practice in Europe, we are proud to expand our Gen II Luxembourg Board of Directors with two highly respected and knowledgeable members of the Luxembourg financial services industry."

