Vicor Corporation: Vicor Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance

LONDON, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR), a leader in high-density and high-efficiency power management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.



Vicor's GSA membership reflects its leadership in powering processors with Power-on-Package technology, which enables unparalleled current density and efficient current delivery for advanced applications in AI accelerator cards, AI high-density clusters, HPC and high-speed networking.

In addition, Vicor's participation in the GSA Automotive interest group highlights its emerging role in vehicle electrification using innovative power modules that provide unprecedented size and weight advantages, high levels of integration and market-leading performance.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com (http://www.vicorpower.com)

About the GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. GSA has an impressive global footprint representing over 25 countries and 250+ corporate members, including 100 public companies. As a result of its unique, neutral platform, GSA membership ranges from the most exciting, emerging companies to semiconductor industry stalwarts and technology leaders, together representing 70% of the $450B-plus semiconductor industry.

www.gsaglobal.org (http://www.gsaglobal.org)

