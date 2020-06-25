Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today its collaboration with The Medicom Group, (Medicom), to design the manufacturing solution and guarantee the supply of nonwoven fabric intended for use in producing hundreds of millions of face masks annually as part of Medicom's agreement with the British Government. Medicom is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical and respiratory masks.

To do so, Berry is investing in a new state-of-the-art meltblown nonwovens line, to be outfitted with its proprietary charging technology, at one of its UK based facilities to increase capacity of material necessary in the production of European-standard Type IIR and N99-equivalent FFP3 masks. The masks will be manufactured and sold under Medicom's European Kolmi brand.

The British Government has enabled these investments through a long-term contractual commitment. The agreement confirmed support for Medicom's new UK-based production facility, which is scheduled to open later this summer. This move highlights the focus governments are placing on securing a supply chain that helps ensure a local supply of personal protective equipment.

"Berry has deep roots in the UK. We are pleased to support Medicom as they open their new facility and help advance safety and protection in the region well beyond the COVID-19 pandemic," said Curt Begle, President of Berry's Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division.

This announcement adds to Berry's growing list of partnerships to expand capacity of protective materials and add certainty to crucial PPE supply chains.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of 'Always Advancing to Protect What's Important,' and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has approximately 47,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry's website at berryglobal.com.

About Medicom?

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen and Ocean Pacific brands, as well as under the recently acquired Hedy brand. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the USA, KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom Healthpro Limited in the UK.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005885/en/

Contacts:

Berry Media Contact:

John Neely

johnneely@berryglobal.com