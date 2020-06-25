ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (the "Company") www.zoomawaytravel.com wishes to update its shareholders and investors regarding the Cease Trade Order ("CTO") that was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") for failure to report the Company's audited annual financial statements along with the management's discussion and analysis on a timely basis. The CTO was issued at the close of trading on Friday, June 19th and was rescinded by the BCSC on June 24th after the Company completed its necessary annual filings. The Company is currently working to submit all relevant required documentation to the TSX Venture Exchange compliance team to allow the stock to resume trading.

The annual financial reporting filings, for which the deadline had been extended from late April to June 15th by blanket ruling (for Covid-19 restrictions), were further delayed given that the Company's management, working remotely, was unable to interact efficiently with ZoomAway's auditors, Davidson & Company. The 2019 year-end audited financial statements, together with management's discussion and analysis and related documents, were finalized and filed on SEDAR on June 23, 2020 and the BCSC withdrew the CTO on June 24th.

"The Company worked very diligently with our auditors, despite the Covid-19 restrictions in place, to complete our audit. However, despite our best efforts, we missed the mark. Myself and other members of senior management apologize to our shareholders for this. We are now pushing to get our shares back to trading on the TSX-V," said Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel Inc.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc.,at 775-691-8860 or sean@zoomaway.com.

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) ZoomAway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

ZMA Travel Game Inc. (Canadian Co.) (formerly TravelGameBlockChain Technology Inc.) is a ZoomAway Travel Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company's first project is ZoomedOUT, being developed with the assistance of Zero8 Studios, Inc., which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.

