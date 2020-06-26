KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Launches Official PreBid.org Adapter; Corporate Update

KidSafe Advertising Provider Connects to Partners with New Programmatic Connection

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, the KIDOZ publisher SDK, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), announced today that, to expand the reach of its KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network, it has officially launched a programmatic header bidding adapter on PreBid.org to enable network connections from new advertising sources - Prebid.js is the header bidding "container" or "wrapper" that is most widely used by advertising sources to enable their network connections.

Prebid is a transparent, open-source solution that increases advertiser demand while maintaining a fast and responsive user experience. Prebid.js launched in 2015 to make header bidding easy for publishers by bringing conformity and simplicity to the header bidding process. By creating a simple, open tech layer upon which companies could add their code to a standard but optimized foundation, Prebid.js made it easier to implement header bidding, and offered the largest repository of working adapters. The Kidoz prebid adapter joins an open-source selection of over 200 bidder adapters from networks looking to expand the reach of their programmatic networks. Kidoz will maintain its own Prebid.js adapter, to enable it to provide the freshest code for publishers.

"Kidoz is investing in programmatic advertising technology to connect our industry leading mobile KidSafe network to as many complementary publishing and demand sources as possible," stated Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "Our prebid adapter enables new app, connected TV, and web publishers to access Kidoz campaigns programmatically with an easy and direct connection. Management believes that as we continue to advance our programmatic systems, our network's scale will increase more rapidly; the service provided to advertisers will improve; and the revenue we derive from impressions on our network will grow."

Corporate Update

The Company has granted an additional 2,745,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to its employees, consultants, directors and officers. All of the Options were granted under the Company's shareholder-approved incentive stock option plan and are exercisable in accordance with the terms thereof at a price of CAD$0.45 per share for a period of 5 years. The shares subject to these Options constitute 2.0% of the fully diluted share capital of the Company.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) owns the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net) that reaches more than 100 million kids a month. The Kidoz Publisher SDK powers the network and is installed in more than 3,800 kids apps making it the market leading kid-focused mobile SDK & network for kids' brands, content publishers and families. KIDOZ is certified safe by Google and Apple approved for use in the App Store. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands safely reach and engage with kids. The KIDOZ OS solution enables partners such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids to bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 22, 2020, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

