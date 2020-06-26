Extension will bring broadband and other critical communications services to more people throughout Eastern, Central and Southern Africa

Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today announced an extension of its partnership with Liquid Telecom the leading pan-African telecoms group. The two companies have collaborated for four years to deliver Liquid Telecom's multi-award-winning very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) service over Intelsat's high-throughput satellite fleet, providing a robust, secure and reliable communications network to communities, schools and businesses in 20 countries across the continent.

Through the partnership extension, Liquid Telecom will be able to connect more than 2,000 additional VSAT terminals across the continent. This will ensure the continuity of high-speed, reliable satellite connectivity to mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media, content companies and retail customers across Africa, and it will also help Liquid Telecom better serve the growing demand for improved connectivity in its rural service areas.

"Extending our partnership with Intelsat will enable us to continue developing VSAT products with high- efficiency models and ubiquitous coverage; in fact, Liquid Telecom has just added three new high-performance VSAT service offerings to our portfolio, each with a range of data volume options. Liquid Telecom is continuing to drive increased demand and improve service levels across the continent, and this continuation of our partnership with Intelsat is a significant boost in that regard," said Liquid Telecom Satellite Services CEO Scott Mumford

"We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Liquid Telecom, helping to connect more people, communities and businesses throughout the continent," said Intelsat Regional Vice President of Africa Brian Jakins. "Working together, we're enabling critical educational opportunities, local business growth and game-changing consumer finance solutions to reach increasing numbers of people."

Intelsat and Liquid Telecom have collaborated since 2016 to bring broadband and other critical communications services to people throughout Eastern, Central and Southern Africa. Intelsat has been an integral part of Africa's communications fabric since 1965; it was the first operator to introduce satellite services on the continent, sparking the growth of critical communications infrastructure.

About Intelsat:

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.

About Liquid Telecom

Liquid Telecom is a leading communications solutions provider across Africa that serves mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media and content companies and retail customers with high-speed, reliable connectivity, hosting, co-location and digital services. Its state-of-the-art satellite teleport infrastructure and satellite capabilities enables the expansion of its terrestrial services to every corner of the continent. This is in addition to offering leading cloud-based services, such as Microsoft Office365 and Microsoft Azure across all of our platforms. Through this combined offering, Liquid Telecom is enhancing customers' experience on their digital journey. In October 2019, Liquid Telecom was recognised as 'The Best African Wholesale Carrier' for the 8th consecutive year at the Global Carrier Awards. Learn more: www.liquidtelecom.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005948/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Melissa Longo, Intelsat melissa.longo@intelsat.com; +1 240-308-1881

Bridget Fishleigh, Liquid Telecom bridget@telecomsprafrica.com