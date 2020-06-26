Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 25
26thJune 2020
This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014
Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")
CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase
Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr Fady Khallouf, has purchased on 23 June 2020, 192,031 Ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.026 each.
Following this purchase Mr Fady Khallouf holds shares representing 3.25 % of the Company.
About
Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.
For further information, please contact:
Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc
David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000
Appendix
The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:
Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 192,031 shares at £0.026 per share on 23 June 2020.
|1.
|Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Fady Khallouf
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification of purchase of shares
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Cadogan Petroleum plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JIBKL29FAK1213
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 3 pence each
GB00B12WC938
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.026 192,031
|d)
|Aggregated information
192,031
£0.026
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 June 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON