A massive solar+storage project near Uralla, New South Wales, has locked in a grid-connection agreement with Transgrid.From pv magazine Australia Plans to develop a 720 MW solar farm coupled with up to 400 MWh of battery storage have passed an important milestone now that a grid-connection agreement has been locked in with Transgrid, the operator of the electricity transmission network in the Australian state of New South Wales. Project developer UPC/AC Renewables Australia expects design work on a transmission substation to begin soon. It plans to start road upgrades as part of the development ...

