DJ Urban Exposure plc: Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 26-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 June 2020 Urban Exposure Plc Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we") a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its audited Group financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group's financial year ends on 31 December each year. These results are being published in accordance with AIM Rule 19. Business Highlights · After carrying out a strategic review, and in light of the impact of changing market conditions as a result of COVID-19, the Board has concluded that the Group will focus entirely on an orderly wind down of the loan book and return of capital to shareholders. · The Company believes that an orderly wind-down of the Company has the potential to produce net returns for Shareholders in a range of 70p to 83p per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis. The Group estimates that 80% of proceeds should be returned to shareholders within 7 to 15 months. · In light of the revised strategy and requirements of the Group there have been a number of changes to the Board with Randeesh Sandhu stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, William McKee retiring as Chairman (to be replaced by Graham Warner subject to appointment), Ravi Takhar leaving the business as a result of redundancy. · Both Andrew Baddeley and Nigel Greenaway remain as Independent Non-Executive Directors and Sam Dobbyn has taken over as Chief Executive Officer. · Current committed loan book has a Weighted Average LTGDV of 68% (2018: 67%). · New committed loans during the year totaling GBP498m (2018: GBP525m). As a result of specific borrower performance post 31 December 2019 new committed loans now stand at GBP191m. Financial Highlights GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) · Revenue: GBP10.8m (2018: GBP5.9m) · Operating costs (including exceptional costs of GBP0.5m and share-based expenses of GBP0.3m) (2018: including exceptional costs of GBP0.9m and share-based expenses of GBP0.5m) GBP0.1m (2018: Loss GBP1.7m) · Profit after tax for the year: 0.09p (2018: (1.18p)) · Basic profit/(loss) per share: GBP133.1m (2018: GBP137.8m) · Net tangible assets (*note 1) 84p (2018: 87p) · Net tangible asset value per share: 14p (2018: 29p) · Cash and cash equivalents per share: 70p (2018:586p) · Loans receivable and Investments per share: *Note 1: Net tangible assets equates to total net assets excluding intangible assets. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44(0)207 408 0022 William McKee, Chairman Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer Liberum (NOMAD and Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies UrbanExposure@liberum.com MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Tel: +44(0)203 128 8540/ +44(0)203 128 8731 Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras UrbanExposure@mhpc.com This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Exposure Plc. Chief Executive Officer's Review Trading and dividend The Group reported an operating profit before exceptional items of GBP0.8m for the year (2018: loss of GBP1.1m). Overall, the Group reported a small profit after tax in its first full year of trading. The Group paid an interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2019. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the market uncertainty it has created the Board will not proceed with payment of the final instalment of the proposed 2019 dividend of 3.33 pence per share. New Committed Loans and Pipeline The real estate development finance industry is typically seasonal with a greater weighting of deals being completed in the last quarter of the year. This was very much the case in H2 2019, with uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the UK general election compounding the trend for transactions to close towards year end. However, despite the market uncertainty experienced over the course of 2019, the Group was able to complete GBP498m of new committed loans (2018: GBP525m), of which GBP400m of new commitments were completed in H2 2019. Due to specific borrower performance these new committed loans were reduced to GBP191m post the year end. The new committed loans, as reduced to GBP191m post year end, are expected to translate into GBP13.3m of projected aggregate income, which will eventually be recognised in earnings over the life of the loans. Loan Credit Quality The credit quality of underwritten loans is critical to any lender, however as a specialist real estate development provider we place additional emphasis on the importance of maintaining excellent underwriting standards. Our focus on risk and loan portfolio quality, can be measured by the weighted average loan to gross development value (WA LTGDV), which was 68% at FY 2019 (2018: 67%). This represents a conservative position and is below our stated guidelines of a maximum WALTGDV of 75%. A number of the residential schemes that we are supporting with a development loan also benefit from unit pre-sales. As these sales are secured with a deposit paid by the pre-purchaser, they help to reduce the overall sales-risk of the loans. In total pre-sold units (by value) account for 28% of the gross development value of residential schemes currently being funded. It should also be noted that in addition to the underlying property security we will often obtain additional recourse, in the form of guarantees or cash on deposit, which further enhances the risk profile of the loans. When viewed in conjunction with the Group's WA IRR of 11% (2018: 10%) and WA Money Multiple of 1.15x (FY 2018: 1.15x), it demonstrates our ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on our loan portfolio. Capital Over the course of 2019 the Group managed to raise further capital for deployment into property development loans. Our senior secure debt facility with UBS into the Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ("KKR") partnership was increased from GBP165m to GBP300m, with the advance rate provided by UBS also increased. Capital has also been raised from institutional investors to support individual loans. With co-funding agreements put in place in total raising GBP9.7m and a further GBP42.4m raised on two new loans early in 2020. Sale to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL") On March 2020 the Group announced the proposed the disposal of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited ("Lendco") to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL"). Lendco owns the Group's loan portfolio and its interest in the Group's partnership with KKR & Co. We believed at the time that this sale was in the best interest of shareholders given how the share price had performed during the year. This disposal was subject to shareholder approval which was obtained at a general meeting of the Group on 30 March 2020. The Group received a purported notice of termination from HHL of the SPA between the Group, HHL and Urban Exposure Amco Limited ("Amco") dated 10 March 2020 for the purchase by HHL of the issued share capital of Lendco. The Group and Amco consider that there was no valid basis for the purported termination of the SPA by HHL and that HHL has acted in repudiatory breach of the SPA. The Group and Amco have accepted this repudiatory breach of contract by HHL and accordingly the Group and Amco consider themselves discharged from further performance of the SPA. The Group and Amco are claiming damages against HHL for breach of contract. In addition, the Group and Amco intend to seek relief from other entities within or connected to the Pollen Street Capital group, including Honeycomb Investment Trust plc, Shawbrook Bank Limited, Pollen Street Capital Limited and Pollen Street Capital Holdings Limited, for procuring or inducing the breach by HHL of the SPA, as well as reserving their position to take all other measures against and seek other relief from HHL and its connected entities in respect of HHL's breach of the SPA. COVID-19 The welfare of our colleagues, clients and partners has been our priority since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been in close communication with our client base in connection with their response to the advice of Government and health authorities to help prevent the spread of the virus, in particular in respect of Health & Safety measures on construction sites. The Group continues to operate with its business continuity plan in place. Our workforce is now working remotely from home with the same functionality they would have in the office. Inevitably the business will be impacted by COVID-19 and the issues that it is causing across the real estate market, and beyond in the wider economy. Along with many other businesses, the Group

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

has taken action to reduce costs and manage its cash flow to ensure the Group is well prepared for any possible further disruption from the impact of COVID-19. The Group has conducted a comprehensive review of all loan facilities, insurances and contracts, and has conducted a detailed stress test of the loan portfolio. The Group believes that the loan portfolio is resilient in the face of the unprecedented market conditions. Furthermore, our funding facilities and partnership arrangements remain in place, and our balance sheet has no debt against it. We are working closely with our funding partners to continue to assess and mitigate any risks that may arise in the future. UK Housing Market Despite the resilience of the sector, it is clear that the uncertainty created by Brexit and the UK general election cast a shadow on the UK housing market for much of 2019. As the uncertainty dissipated, a resurgence in confidence saw the housing market steadily gather momentum in the opening months of 2020. Activity levels and price growth were edging up thanks to continued robust labour market conditions, low borrowing costs and a more stable political backdrop. The Covid-19 pandemic has however no doubt had an impact on the UK housing market. In March we saw lenders reduce the availability of mortgages and would be purchasers/vendors unable to transact due to the social distancing measures put in place by the UK government. Whilst we have since seen an improvement in mortgage lending, with some lenders reverting back to previous upper LTVs, we expect the ability of parties to transact on property sales to remain limited until social distancing measures are eased. Whilst the impact of the pandemic on the value of UK residential property is yet to be fully determined, we do feel that sales rates and prices may face downward pressure in the near term. Although, to date we have been encouraged by borrowers reporting the completion of existing sales at pre-agreed prices and new sales being made with no material discount to marketed prices. Government measures to further support the housing market if necessary are also widely being discussed by commentators including the extension of the Government Help to Buy scheme plus possible Stamp Duty Land Tax reforms. Looking forward Following the strategic review, the Group has decided to focus entirely on the management of its existing loan portfolio to maturity in order to maximise the returns from the portfolio and return capital to the shareholders. To that end we believe that an orderly wind-down of the Group has the potential to produce net returns to shareholders in a range of 70p to 83p per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis. The Company estimates that 80% of proceeds should be returned to shareholders within 7 to 15 months. The Group will update shareholders on this at our half-yearly results announcement later in 2020. The Strategic Report includes the Business Model, Market Review, Strategic Framework, Key Performance Indicators, Chairman's Statement, Chief Executive Officer's Review, Finance Review, Principal Risks and Uncertainties and Corporate Social Responsibility and has been reviewed by the Board and signed on its behalf by: Sam Dobbyn Chief Executive Officer Financial Review The Group's operating profit before exceptional items was GBP0.8m (2018: loss of GBP1.1m) and total reported profit after tax was GBP0.1m (2018: loss of GBP1.7m). This was primarily driven by an increase in income to GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) as both lending on balance sheet and the drawdown of loans increased on the prior Period. A full year's run rate versus the shorter comparative period also contributed to the increases in both income and operating costs. The headline financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the comparatives for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 are presented below: Income GBP'm Year Period ended ended 31 31 Decembe December r 2019 2018 Income 11.1 3.9 Operating costs (10.3) (5.0) Operating profit/(loss) 0.8 (1.1) before exceptional items Exceptional items (0.5) (0.9) Finance costs (0.1) 0.0 Profit/(loss) before taxation 0.2 (2.0) Taxation (0.1) 0.3 Profit/(loss) after taxation 0.1 (1.7) Basic EPS 0.09p (1.18p) Diluted EPS 0.09p (1.18p) Dividend per share 1.67p 0.83p Capital GBP'm Year Period ended ended 31 31 Decemb Decemb er er 2019 2018 Committed loan 918.9 524.5 capital Funds raised 144.7 371.0 Cash and cash equivalents 22.8 46.8 Tangible net assets 133.1 137.8 Tangible NAV per share - 84p 87p pence Number of shares in issue 165.0 165.0 (millions) Number of shares in issue 158.5 158.5 (excluding treasury shares) (millions) Income Income for the year was GBP11.1m (2018: GBP3.9m) including income from legacy contract receivables for the year of GBP0.1m (2018: GBP0.7m). Income includes GBP10.2m (2018: GBP3.2m) fair value income from loan receivables in the Group's balance sheet as result of a greater utilisation of the balance sheet as loans were deployed during the year. Income from management fees and other income was GBP0.8m (2018: GBPnil) principally from fees earned on the Group's partnership with KKR. The increase in fees resulted from the deployment and draw down of loans throughout the year. A fair value loss of GBP0.2m was reported for the co-investment stake in this vehicle, which amounted to GBP6.7m at the year end. The fair value loss recognises the fact that the partnership incurred up front set up costs. PAI for 2019's additional committed loans were GBP21.2m, which has been subsequently revised down to GBP13.3m post year end due to the cancellation of loan commitments (2018: GBP26.9m). The decrease in PAI compared to 2018 was as a result of lower lending as well as a greater proportion of that lending being completed through an asset management structure, for which the Group earns management fees. The 2018 PAI of GBP26.9m is now expected to increase to GBP33.6m as the loans written in 2018 have spent a greater proportion of time on balance sheet, earning interest and fees, than previously expected. Operating expenses The Group adopted a strategy for 2019 to invest significantly in its operations so that it had the capabilities to meet the growing demand for real estate development finance over the medium term. At the year end, total operating costs excluding exceptional items were GBP10.3m (2018: GBP5.0m) of which GBP4.9m represented staff costs and share based payments (2018: GBP3.6m) and GBP2.1m related to the fair value reduction of contract assets (2018:GBPnil). Costs on a like for like basis (adjusted for the impact of the shorter 2018 comparative period) decreased due to a reduction in variable compensation. Post the year end, the Group took the decision to reduce the bonus pool to GBP0.3m in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. It was noted that whilst the metrics set for 2019 had been partially met, given the current market uncertainties that are being experienced as a result of COVID-19, it would not be appropriate to make bonus payments at this time. Exceptional items Exceptional items of GBP0.5m for the year related to costs incurred in relation to the postponed retail bond of GBP0.3m and GBP0.4m cost to settle a legal dispute, offset by a recovery of GBP0.2m exceptional legal and professional fees in respect of the set-up of the KKR arrangement. Exceptional costs for 2018 were in relation to the Group 's IPO costs of GBP0.6m plus one-off professional fees of GBP0.3m. Earnings per share The basic profit per share for the year is 0.09p (2018: basic loss per share 1.18p) and the diluted profit per share is 0.09p (2018: diluted loss per share 1.18p), based on a weighted average number of shares in issue of 158,494,130 (2018: 145,793,865) and weighted average number of diluted shares in issue of 159,769,744 (2018: 145,793,865). Dividends During the year, the final dividend for 2018 of 1.67 pence was approved at the AGM and paid in May. The Board approved an interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2019 of 1.67 pence per ordinary share which was paid October 2019. The Board is not recommending a final dividend for the year given the nature of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the market uncertainty it has created. Balance sheet GBP'm At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2018 Non-current asset 22.8 18.9 Fair value of loans 103.6 89.5 Contract assets 0.3 3.2 Cash and cash 22.8 46.8 equivalents Other assets and (3.9) (7.9) liabilities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)