Technavio has been monitoring the vitamin C supplements market and it is poised to witness a decremental growth of USD 2.52 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Church Dwight Co. Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Viva Naturals Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of vitamin C deficiency will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing prevalence of vitamin C deficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vitamin C Supplements Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Distribution Online Distribution

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vitamin C supplements market report covers the following areas:

Vitamin C Supplements Market Size

Vitamin C Supplements Market Trends

Vitamin C Supplements Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the health benefits of vitamin C as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamin C supplements market growth during the next few years.

Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the vitamin C supplements market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Church Dwight Co. Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Viva Naturals Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vitamin C supplements market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin C supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vitamin C supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vitamin C supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin C supplements market vendors

