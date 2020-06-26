Technavio has been monitoring the vitamin C supplements market and it is poised to witness a decremental growth of USD 2.52 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005685/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Church Dwight Co. Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Viva Naturals Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of vitamin C deficiency will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing prevalence of vitamin C deficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Vitamin C Supplements Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline Distribution
- Online Distribution
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43370
Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vitamin C supplements market report covers the following areas:
- Vitamin C Supplements Market Size
- Vitamin C Supplements Market Trends
- Vitamin C Supplements Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the health benefits of vitamin C as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamin C supplements market growth during the next few years.
Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the vitamin C supplements market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Church Dwight Co. Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Viva Naturals Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vitamin C supplements market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Vitamin C Supplements Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin C supplements market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vitamin C supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vitamin C supplements market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin C supplements market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway Corp.
- Bayer AG
- Church Dwight Co. Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Nature's Bounty Co.
- Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Viva Naturals Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005685/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/