Stockholm, June 26, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in AegirBio AB's shares (short name AEGIR) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the healthcare sector. AegirBio is the 27th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. AegirBio is a joint venture combining core technologies from LifeAssays and Abreos Biosciences. LifeAssays is a diagnostics company based in Lund, Sweden, and owns the Magnia Point of Care and Point of Need reader technology. Abreos Biosciences is a San Diego, California, based biotech and has developed the Veritope chemistry platform for detecting levels of biologic drugs in patient samples. Following several years of successful collaboration, Lifeassays and Abreos Biosciences will combine their highly complementary technologies in AegirBio to create a leader in therapeutic drug monitoring of biologic drugs. Read more about the company here. "It is with great pleasure and pride that we enter a new phase in AegirBios history. Our company will grow with Nasdaq First North and our plan is to stay in the Nasdaq family for a long time in Sweden or in another country" said Martin Linde, CEO of AegirBio. "Healthcare companies contribute to economic growth and job creation and also helps improving people lives, and we are happy to support companies looking to raise capital within this important sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We welcome AegirBio to the Nasdaq family and look forward to their continued growth journey." AegirBio has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm