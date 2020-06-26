Copenhagen June 26, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the FOM Technologies A/S share (short name: FOM) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. FOM Technologies belongs to the Industrial sector and is the sixth company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2020 and is no. 26 on the Nasdaq Nordic market*. FOM Technologies produces advanced and high-tech research equipment. The technology is called "Slot Die coating" and is used for the development of functional materials. Functional materials are materials that attain a function or feature. This might be features such as being conductive or pressure sensitive. Slot Die coating is a technology that is applied in a wide range of research areas, including: -- Conductive foils for the automotive industry -- Printed electronics for MedTech research -- Coating of membranes for water purification -- Development of improved solar cell efficiency -- Growth boost of algae production within biofuels -- Development of thin film solar cells -- Fuel cell membranes -- Development of the batteries of the future "FOM Technologies is experiencing a growing interest in our technology. An interest and demand which confirm that the company's technology has an even greater commercial potential. For this journey, we need additional capital, which is why we are now taking the next step with an IPO on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Michael Stadi, CEO of FOM Technologies. "FOM Technology's technology has great advantages over current solutions, as research can be done faster, with less waste, and with an opportunity to scale research to industrial production. We help research departments at universities and companies explore, develop and commercialize new innovative functional materials through our research equipment, technology and know-how". "We are proud to welcome FOM Technologies to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Nasdaq Copenhagen Head of Listings, Carsten Borring. "FOM Technologies is among the group of smaller Danish companies that have chosen enter the stock market before the summer which shows the great interest in IPOs among investors and entrepreneurs in Denmark. It is gratifying that the investors will help support the Danish technology companies and kick-start economic growth, secure development and innovation, and provide the foundation for future jobs". FOM Technologies A/S has appointed Norden CEF ApS as a Certified Adviser. * Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781238