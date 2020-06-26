Orion Oyj: Distribution of Zoetis' products in Sweden, Denmark and Norway by Orion to end after 2020

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 26 JUNE 2020 at 9.45 EEST



Distribution of Zoetis' products in Sweden, Denmark and Norway by Orion to end after 2020

Zoetis has announced that the company will establish its own sales and marketing activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. In consequence, Orion Pharma Animal Health, a part of Orion Group, will cease sales and distribution of Zoetis products in these countries after 31 December 2020.

Zoetis portfolio has been a part of Orion Pharma Animal Health's sales, marketing and distribution in Sweden, Norway and Denmark for 20 years. In 2019, the Zoetis portfolio net sales for Orion in Scandinavia was approximately EUR 25 million. The portfolio's impact on Orion Group's operating profit was not material.

"We would like to thank Zoetis for the long and strong partnership, and their contribution to our mutual success in Scandinavia. Orion Pharma Animal Health has during the years developed and established a strong presence in these local markets. Now we have an unique opportunity to attract new partners, inlicenced products and new registrations to utilise our solid infrastructure and expertise in the Scandinavian markets. We continue to strive the growth of Orion Pharma Animal Health business also with new proprietary launches, where we have products in registration for FDA and EU approval", says Niclas Lindstedt, Vice President Orion Pharma Animal Health.





Niclas Lindstedt, Vice President Orion Pharma Animal Health, Orion Corporation

Tel. +358 50 966 4116

Niclas.lindstedt@orion.fi

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

Tel. +358 10 426 2721

tuukka.hirvonen@orion.fi





Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

