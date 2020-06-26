Leverage for a More Equitable Workplace: Full Disclosure Leads the Way for Minority Employees

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / The pandemic we currently face has not only brought a health crisis but a surge of unemployment across the country. Latinx, African-Americans, Asians, and Native Americans take the heaviest blow by comprising the majority of the population who are searching for jobs and benefits. Discrimination from employers is prevalent, leaving these groups at a major disadvantage. The outrage from the BlackLivesMatter movement has led people of all races and backgrounds to lobby for more equitable conditions in the workplace. At the forefront stands a company Full Disclosure whose services allow for a shift in the power dynamic, resulting in the leveling of the playing field for job seekers. Understanding why you should negotiate, what you should negotiate, when you should negotiate and how you should go about negotiating sets minority job seekers up for sustained success throughout their careers.

Full Disclosure specializes in salary negotiation and job offer evaluations that are specifically engineered and designed to yield positive results for job seekers. Their aim is to address and bridge the access gap to resources and human capabilities for minority employees. What makes this company unique is their mission to provide underrepresented employees with the information and access they need to succeed in one's career. They are devoted to assisting marginalized employees not only in understanding their worth but also in educating them on the power of negotiation.

Negotiation can be a powerful tool that can transform one's life. For employees, it can come in the form of a better compensation package, higher salary increase or better benefits being offered. As part of their job offer evaluation, terms and conditions by prospective employers are inspected and analyzed for how it can further be mediated for the employee's benefit. Their team of recruiting industry experts also impart inside knowledge and insights for struggling job hunters. Equipped with the ability to assess the external job market through one-on-one consultations, their experts are able to pull job seekers behind the curtain, sharing some of the secrets and unknown knowledge that can be instrumental in one's job search such as knowing the best time to make a career move, the specific salary range an employee should be targeting, or what managers look for in top candidates.

With the pressing issue of minority groups getting unfair treatment in the workplace, Full Disclosure aims to help employees from these underrepresented communities better navigate their careers throughout the entire employee life cycle. The tools, resources and support provided allow for job seekers to be more confident and empowered. The knowledge, insights, and guidance imparted through their services are unmatched across all industries and job levels.

Full Disclosure also extends assistance in helping employees understand the terms and conditions associated with a severance or separation agreement. Their HR contract professionals help you walk through and understand any potential rights that you may be giving up in exchange for what is presented to you by your employer as well as offering guidance in terms of how this agreement may impact your future employment.

CEO and founder Patrick Colvin M.S Ed, PHR, SHRM-CP has over twelve years of experience working in human resources. This experience led him to hone his skills set, which landed him senior roles in various Fortune 500 organizations. For Colvin, it is more of a personal calling. This noteworthy pursuit has set a more equitable treatment for minorities through their people-focused and business-minded orientation.

He has developed an expertise within the HR profession from employee relations, talent acquisition, performance management, and organizational frameworks. Currently, he is also a member of the Forbes Human Resources Council. He has seen firsthand how employees in minority groups do not have access and information while going through the employee life cycle. Colvin shared that the company was founded on the goal that disadvantaged job seekers from minority groups need not go through the painstaking process of discriminating job hunting.

At a time that unemployment is rampant, looking for employment has become even more difficult, especially for these prejudiced sectors. Consulting with a professional HR company can be beneficial in an employee's next step to overhaul his or her career.

Explore further how Full Disclosure can assist by visiting their website. They can also be reached through their email at info@hrfulldisclosure.com. Call them at 917-938-6006 for inquiries.

