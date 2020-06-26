TigerWit Congratulates Their Partner Liverpool Football Club on Premier League Success

LONDON, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online CFD trading platform, TigerWit has today extended their warmest congratulations to Liverpool Football Club (LFC) on being crowned English Premier League Champions for the 2019/20 season. Since becoming LFC's official online foreign exchange trading partner two years ago, TigerWit made has made the most of their relationship with the club and has worked on several cobranded projects including exclusive interviews with the current squad and LFC legends alike.

As has been well documented this current football season saw a 100-day hiatus due to Coronavirus, but within days of its recommencement, Liverpool Football Club earned their trophy following their win over Crystal Palace and last night's result going their way.

TigerWit CEO, Tim Hughes, was quick to comment: "I'm sure I speak on behalf of the entire TigerWit family when I say that I am delighted that Liverpool FC have been crowned EPL Champions. As with many things in life recently, football has been on hold, but we have been eagerly awaiting this day and I am extremely proud of the team and the partnership that we have developed with them. Over the course of our partnership so far, we have seen great value in being associated with a club of LFC's stature and history. We are so happy to be sharing this success with them."

TigerWit's official partnership with Liverpool FC extends into the forthcoming season and both parties will be looking forward to leveraging their relationship with future endeavours. When speaking about the partnership, Billy Hogan, Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer of Liverpool FC said, "As our official Online Foreign Exchange Trading Partner, we are very excited to develop our partnership with TigerWit. Liverpool FC has a large number of fans across the globe, particularly in TigerWit's core markets in the UK, Europe and Asia. Through this continued partnership with TigerWit, we look forward to marketing activations, which help bring our fans around the world even closer to the Club".

Included in the plans to develop the relationship between TigerWit and Liverpool FC, is an exclusive interview with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Adrián and Joe Gomez that was presented by club legend, Michael Owen. The video will be launched soon and will be available via the Liverpool FC social media streams as well as the TigerWit website, www.tigerwit.com.

