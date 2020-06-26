PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal publishes 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Report 26-Jun-2020 / 12:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal publishes 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Report PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, has published its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at: https://www.severstal.com/eng/sustainable-development/documents/reports [1] For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com Severstal's financial communications agent - Hudson Sandler Andrew Leach / Emily Dillon T: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: UPD TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 72174 EQS News ID: 1079873 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d7c799eecf95e1db83e5aec671d6cd99&application_id=1079873&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2020 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)