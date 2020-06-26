The global atomic spectroscopy market is expected to grow by USD 2,295.58 million as per Technavio. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005011/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the atomic spectroscopy market Request free sample pages

The global atomic spectroscopy market will not see any major impact due to the spread of COVID-19. Consumers are neither expected to increase nor decrease their demand. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/atomic-spectroscopy-market-size-industry-analysis

The market is driven by increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety. In addition, the growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in metal producing and processing sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the atomic spectroscopy market.

Atomic spectroscopy is one of the key analytical techniques used to detect contaminants in food, water, soil, and air. This is because atomic spectroscopy systems offer low-cost and high-efficiency benefits and can easily detect contaminants such as lead in end-user products. With growing concerns toward environmental monitoring, several governments across the world are funding analytical testing projects to create a contaminant-free, safe, and qualitative industrial output with minimal impact on the environment. For instance, in 2018, the EPA announced to fund about USD 5.9 million to the Water Research Foundation and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in the US for the determination of lead exposure in potable water. Such initiatives by governments across the world are creating significant demand for atomic spectroscopy systems, which is driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Atomic Spectroscopy Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers 240FS AA, which is a sequential atomic absorption spectrometer, which can be utilized by food, environmental, and agricultural labs.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. operates its business through segments such as Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The company offers StreamPro, which is a mass spectrometer that offers real-time gas analysis for a wide range of industrial applications.

Bruker Corp.

Bruker Corp. operates its business through segments such as BSI and BEST. The company offers impact II, which provides full-sensitivity resolution for enhanced analytical performance levels in biomarker research, identification of impurities, or residue screening.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. operates its business through segments such as Science Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company offers ZA3000 Series, which is a polarized Zeeman atomic absorption spectrophotometer, utilized in elemental analysis.

JEOL Ltd.

JEOL Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Scientific and meterology instruments, Industrial equipment, and Medical equipment. The company offers JMS-S3000 SpiralTOF, which is used for the analysis of synthetic polymers and imaging mass spectrometry of polymers and materials.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing

Food and beverage testing

Environmental testing

Others

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Global near infrared spectroscopy market by product (benchtop and portable), end-user (pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, food and beverage industry, and other industry), and geographic landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market Global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market application (element analysis, separation analysis, and molecular analysis) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005011/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/