With two new deals, Canadian Solar has expanded its pipeline of unsubsidized PV projects in the country to 1.9 GW.From pv magazine LatAm The Chinese-Canadian solar panel manufacturer has secured two power purchase agreements for two large-scale PV projects in Brazil, where it owns and operates a PV module factory. The first 20-year PPA was sealed with Braskem S.A., which the manufacturer describes as the largest maker of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and the largest producer of polypropylene in the United States. The deal relates to a 152 MW PV project in the state of Minas Gerais. It is ...

