Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Performance - Hammer! Diese noch unbekannte Silber-Perle geht durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Xetra
26.06.20
12:43 Uhr
42,295 Euro
+0,825
+1,99 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,31042,32014:28
42,31042,32014:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2020 | 13:05
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Philips: Philips' General Meeting of Shareholders approves dividend proposal

June 26, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) approved the proposal to declare a distribution of EUR 0.85 per common share against the net income for 2019, in shares only.

The dividend timetable is as follows:

Ex-dividend date June 30, 2020
Dividend record date July 1, 2020
Announcement of ratio and number of dividend shares July 6, 2020
Payment date As from July 7, 2020

The number of share dividend rights entitled to one new common share will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price of all traded common shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. at Euronext Amsterdam on June 30, and July 1 and 2, 2020. The company will calculate the number of share dividend rights entitled to one new common share, such that the gross dividend in shares will be approximately equal to EUR 0.85.

For more information about Philips' EGM, which was held today in Amsterdam, please click on this link.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips


Attachments

  • June 26 2020 Philips EGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cb69a2b3-6948-437b-8773-5f15543b7f6e)
  • June 26 2020 Philips EGM_1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/900d2930-bc60-4967-bf01-1aecf4263186)
PHILIPS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.