As from June 22, 2020, VNV Ltd (org.nr 39861) with legal domicile in Bermuda has been replaced as the parent company within the VNV Group by its former subsidiary VNV Global AB (org.nr 556677-7917), resulting in a change of domicile from Bermuda to Sweden. For the instrument listed on STO Corporate bonds, the short name, ISIN and trading code are unchanged. New company name: VNV Global AB ------------------------------------------ Unchanged short name: VNV 004 ------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: ISIN SE0013233541 ------------------------------------------ Unchanged trading code: VNV_004 ------------------------------------------ For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050