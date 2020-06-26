-Data intelligence platform now ranks in Marketing Analytics top ten-

Adverity, aleading marketing data intelligence platform, has been recognized as the leader in the Momentum Grid Report for ETL Tools in the G2 Summer 2020 Report.

G2 is a business product review and ranking platform where verified users share their experiences and feedback on software and SaaS tools. Rankings are based on how likely users are to recommend the service to others, user satisfaction and product popularity. The Summer 2020 Report sees Adverity move into the top ten in the Grid Report for Marketing Analytics at 9th place.

In the Momentum Grid Report for Marketing Analytics, which is dependent on both review growth and employee growth, Adverity now ranks in 4th position the same position it holds for the Grid Report for E-commerce Data Integration. The marketing data platform also remains in the top three of the Grid Report for ETL Tools.

In addition, Adverity has made big strides in the Grid Report for Business Intelligence, where it moved into 34th position as a high performer, a jump of 22 places having been previously ranked 56th.

Alexander Igelsböck, CEO and Co-Founder of Adverity, comments: "Our platform plays a vital role in empowering digital teams with intelligent insights and helping enterprises become agile. Having a strong user experience is crucial to the platform's success. It is important we continue to focus on the metrics that make a difference to our users in tackling the challenges of data complexity the latest results from the G2 Summer 2020 report are a positive indication of the hard work and commitment from our team in achieving this."

Founded in 2015, Adverity's headquarters are in Vienna, Austria, with company offices in London and New York.

ENDS

About Adverity

Adverity is an intelligent marketing analytics platform specializing in enabling data-driven marketing teams to make better decisions and improve performance, faster and easier. By transforming siloed data into actionable insight, Adverity reduces the complexity involved in demonstrating the return on investment of multichannel marketing spend.

Through automating data integration from hundreds of sources, our vendor-agnostic, end-to-end platform delivers a single view of marketing performance across your business. With the help of powerful data visualizations, Adverity reveals tangible business impact of marketing activities and improves performance by uncovering real-time opportunities to fuel growth with augmented analytics. To find out more visit Adverity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005176/en/

Contacts:

Chris Kader

adverity@teamgingermay.com

+44 203 642 1124