On October 18, 2019, the shares in Rolling Optics Holding AB (formerly ICTA AB (publ)) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a decision by the Company to divest all of its operations. On April 3, 2020, the observation status for the shares was updated with reference to the Company's intention to acquire all shares in Rolling Optics International AB (publ), which would lead to a new listing process and, in connection thereto, a change of market place to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 13, 2020, the observation status was again updated with reference to the Company's application for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On May 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had been deemed to meet the admission requirements of Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 26, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to acquire all of the shares in Rolling Optics International AB (publ). On May 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that its shares had been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as of May 28, 2020. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Rolling Optics Holding AB (RO, ISIN code SE0010520155, order book ID 941) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB