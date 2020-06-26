Anzeige
WKN: 870740 ISIN: FI0009000459 
26.06.20
09:33 Uhr
35,180 Euro
+0,160
+0,46 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2020 | 13:53
Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki signed a EUR 150 million Schuldschein loan agreement

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 26.6.2020 AT 14:50

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 150 million Schuldschein loan agreement

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a EUR 150 million freely transferable loan agreement (Schuldschein). The loan is targeted to institutional investors. It is divided into two floating rate and two fixed rate tranches with maturities of 3 and 5 years. Huhtamaki will use the funds for refinancing and general corporate purposes of the Group.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 19,000 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.

