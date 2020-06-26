SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS

Sunesis announced on 23 June that it would not be advancing vecabrutinib to the Phase II portion of its Phase Ib/II study following the results from its highest dose (500mg) cohort. The cohort had three stable disease (SD) responses out of six patients enrolled in the cohort, and Sunesis determined that this level of activity was not sufficient to warrant advancing the program. The company will now refocus efforts on developing its PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510, for which it expects to file an IND by the end of 2020.

