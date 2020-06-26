BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Results of extraordinary meeting of holders of convertible bonds 26-Jun-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 June 2020 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Results of extraordinary meeting of holders of convertible bonds The Company hereby announces that, at the extraordinary meeting of the bondholders held on 26 June 2020, all the proposed amendments a) to the terms and conditions of the 5% convertible bonds due 2022 with ISIN Code: XS1489395357 (the "Convertible Bonds"), b) to the trust deed dated 20 September 2016, as amended and restated on 4 March 2020 and on 12 June 2020, under which the Convertible Bonds were issued and c) to the paying and conversion agency agreement dated 20 September 2016, as amended and restated on 4 March 2020 and on 12 June 2020, as set out in the notice of the extraordinary meeting of bondholders (the "Notice") dated 4 June 2020, were approved by the bondholders. The Notice and the Minutes of the extraordinary meeting of the bondholders are available on the Company's website www.brack-capital.com [1]. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Results of extraordinary meeting of holders of convertible bonds [2] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1079995 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1079995 26-Jun-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76302948ff379ca0b646ab61a58c21bc&application_id=1079995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5287cae63eb1c1e50693a8d769944da5&application_id=1079995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

