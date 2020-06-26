Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL):

Date Number of shares making

up the capital Voting rights Theoretical(1) Exercisable(2) 18 June 2020 230,544,995 230,544,995 230,182,334

(1) In conformity with article 223 11 of the 'Règlement Général de l'AMF', number of votes calculated on the basis of the number of shares to which a voting right is attached, including shares deprived of voting rights.

(2) For information, calculated net of shares deprived of voting rights (Treasury stock).

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005243/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com