Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marco Roque as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Roque will join the MRL Board as a Director of the Company effective July 1, 2020.

Marco Roque brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in company development and global capital markets.

Mr. Roque started his career in private banking with Millennium BCP, a large Portuguese bank and joined Barclays Capital in 2007, where for several years he spearheaded the Portuguese derivatives and structured products team with a focus on commodities.

He is a co-founder of Reyna Silver, a silver exploration company with a portfolio of Mexican silver assets, built around two assets that formed part of MAG Silver's original IPO.

Mr. Roque is also a co-founder and director of Arabian Shield Resources, a private mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining assets in the Arabian-Nubian Shield and surrounding regions of the Middle-East.

Marco is a CFA charter holder, earned an MBA from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and London Business School, a Masters in Finance from Nova School of Business and Economics in Lisbon as well as an undergraduate Management degree from the same school.

The Company's Board and Management team welcome Mr. Roque to the Company.

Tyler Rice will remain in his role as President and Director but effective immediately has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer. The Corporation would also like to announce the resignation of Mr. Doug Foster as a Director of the Corporation. The Board thanks Mr. Foster for his valuable contributions to the Company over his many years of service.

About Margaux Resources Ltd.

Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on exploration in British Columbia, and is directed by a group of highly successful business executives.

