Red Lake Gold Inc. Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement by way of the issuance of 2,500,000 common share units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Financing").

Each Unit shall consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.45 per common share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of closing.

The Financing is fully-allocated and is expected to close on or prior to July 10, 2020.

Red Lake Gold will use the net proceeds of the Financing to advance its exploration projects and for working capital purposes.

Red Lake Gold currently has 29,187,501 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Corporation shall pay finder's fees on subscriptions under the Financing equal to 6%, payable in cash or common share units having the same terms as the Financing.

The Financing is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals. Common shares issued in the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

