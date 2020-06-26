Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Performance - Hammer! Diese noch unbekannte Silber-Perle geht durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7N3 ISIN: US5020743051 Ticker-Symbol: 1YJA 
Tradegate
25.06.20
18:15 Uhr
1,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,25017:29
1,2101,25017:27
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2020 | 15:56
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LM Funding America, Inc: LM Funding Announces Receipt of $1.5 Million Cash From Repayment of Craven Promissory Note

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company, today announced early repayment of all principal and interest owed by Craven North America N.A. ("Craven") pursuant to Craven's $1.5 million Promissory Note. The Note was secured by the assets of Craven including 640,000 shares of Company stock. Upon receipt of the proceeds from escrow, the Company's cash on hand will increase to approximately $6.2 million as it continues executing on its strategy of acquiring accounts from Associations.

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois by funding a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact:
Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO
LM Funding America, Inc.
Tel (813) 222-8996
investors@lmfunding.com

SOURCE: LM Funding America, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595347/LM-Funding-Announces-Receipt-of-15-Million-Cash-From-Repayment-of-Craven-Promissory-Note

LM FUNDING AMERICA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.