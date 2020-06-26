Anzeige
Freitag, 26.06.2020
WKN: A1CWU5 ISIN: CA9899303007 
ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Announces Extension of Warrants

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:"ZTE") wishes to advise that the Company requested and was granted relief from the requirement of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") that an application for extension of warrants be made at least ten (10) trading days prior to the expiry of the warrants and wishes to announce that it will make application to extend the exercise date of 220,000 warrants currently exercisable until June 28, 2020 at $0.40 per share and 170,000 warrants currently exercisable until July 31, 2020 at $0.40 per share issued pursuant to a private placement financing the closed on December 28, 2018 and January 31, 2019 respectively. The expiry date of the warrants is to be extended until December 28, 2020. There has been no change to the warrant exercise price.

For more information contact:

Steve Smith, CEO
(604) 837-3751
email: stevesmith15@shaw.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595349/ZTEST-Announces-Extension-of-Warrants

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
