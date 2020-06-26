American Battery Metals Corporation Assesses Lithium-Ion Supply Chain Economy Amid Global Interruption

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with valuable mineral resources in Nevada, today commented on the current state of the global supply chains of critical metals that fuel lithium-ion batteries.

Simon Moores, Managing Director of Benchmark Minerals, the leading battery metals Price Reporting Agency, was invited for the third time to testify in front of the United States Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to discuss the battery metals supply chains. Speaking to the committee on June 24, Moores, stated, "Building supply chains for a lithium-ion economy is critical, but progress in the U.S. has been far too slow."

Moores, continued, "Those who invest in battery capacity and supply chains today are likely to dominate this industry for generations to come. "It is not too late for the U.S., but action is needed now."

"Simon highlights an important point," said American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole. "In spite of the recent global economic slowdown, projections for electric vehicles and other sectors that utilize lithium-ion batteries have not tempered a bit. Consequently, we must aggressively develop domestic North American supply chains, everything from responsible mining to recycling."

Savvy investors sense that American Battery Metals Corporation is uniquely positioned to play a significant role in the near and long development of domestic U.S. supply chains for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other key battery metals through its vertically integrated business units. "Our lithium-ion battery recycling plant is nearly read to launch, so American Battery Metals Corporation will soon be recycling lithium-ion batteries in Nevada and redeploying the battery grade materials immediately back into the supply chain," said Cole. "Additionally, our extraction technology will help us and our strategic partners to pinpoint the best processes and methods for extracting lithium and other metals from the various host materials, including brine and clay."

Cole, added, "Nevada is now on everyone's radar as an appreciable and necessary source for lithium. We fully intend to round out our impact approach by developing our existing, and future, resource claims."

American Battery Metals Corporartion Head of Business Development and Government Affairs, Doug Nickle, said, "We haven't slowed down a bit. Our fundamental planning is sound, and we are creating our own momentum through diligent work and strategic execution. We are committed to a universally sustainable approach across our verticals, and we're grateful for the energy and enthusiasm of the various local, state of Nevada, and federal agencies and individuals that have been so supportive of our endeavors."

