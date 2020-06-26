Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market Worth $1,416 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market By Shape (Egg-shaped Sponges, Cosmetic Wedges, Others), Material Type (PU, Others), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market is projected to grow from USD 854 million in 2020 to USD 1,416 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2025. The growing cosmetic industry and the benefits of cosmetic applicator foams are the major factors driving the market for cosmetic applicator foam.

The egg-shaped sponges segment accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic applicator foam market in 2019

By shape, the egg-shaped sponges segment accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic applicator foam market in 2019. This market share can be attributed to the advantages of egg-shaped sponges over other sponges such as durability and texture. Egg-shaped sponges are an edgeless sphere-shaped, porous structured cosmetic applicator foam. They are designed to apply and blend any cream or liquid makeup product onto the skin for a smooth, poreless finish. These sponges are known for their exclusive aqua-activated foam and sphere shape that can reach almost every contour on the face.

The PU segment accounted for a larger market share of the cosmetic applicator foam market in 2019

By material type, the PU segment accounted for a larger share of the cosmetic applicator foam market in 2019 as compared to the others segment. This market share can be attributed to the benefits of PU over other materials such as latex, PVA, and silicone. Polyurethane foam products with low-density semi-closed cells are ideal for skincare applications as they help in effective and uniform application of products on the skin. PU foams are biodegradable, odorless, and skin-friendly and have a uniform density with reasonable oil control. They also do not crump or shrink after usage.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic applicator foam market in 2019. This market share can be attributed to the flourishing cosmetic industry and the presence of the younger population in the region. Counties in this region, such as the US, Mexico, and Canada, are home to major foam manufacturers, fabricators, and cosmetic brands, which boosts the growth of the cosmetic applicator foam market in the region.

APV Engineered Coatings (US), Arkema SA (France), Solvay SA (Belgium), Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (Japan), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Tanaka Chemical Corporation (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Unifrax (US), NEI Corporation (US), Targray Technology International Inc. (Canada), Alteo Group (France), Nano One Materials Corp. (Canada), SAMCO Inc. (Japan), Nexeon Limited (UK), ALD NanoSolutions, Inc. (US), Forge Nano Inc. (US), and Beneq Group (Finland) are some of the leading players in the cosmetic applicator foam market.

