Lenta PLC (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta PLC: PDMR transaction 26-Jun-2020 / 16:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LENTA PLC Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely asso ciated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Severgroup Limited Liability Company 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Legal person controlled by Alexey Mordashov and therefore a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. Alexey Mordashov is a member of the Board of Directors of the issuer. b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Lenta PLC b) LEI 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares of Lenta Ltd. the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN VGG5463A1093 b) Nature of the Acquisition of shares transaction Transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option program. c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) USD 12.5 808 ordinary share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 808 ordinary shares volume 12.5 USD - Price e) Date of the 2020-06-25 UTC transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: DSH TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 72207 EQS News ID: 1080175 End of Announcement EQS News Service

