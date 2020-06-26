Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

Over the past decade, the organic food manufacturing market has been performing well despite the economic downturn. However, increasing globalization, regulations, and competition are some of the rising challenges in the organic food manufacturing market. Besides, supply chain complexities and operational risks are increasing challenges for organic food manufacturing companies.

The client, an organic food manufacturing company in China, faced challenges in managing supply risks arising from various factors such as single supplier sourcing, supplier capacity constraints, and supply quality issues. Also, as the client partnered with multiple third-party logistics (3PL) providers and co-packing suppliers to manage its supply chain processes, they faced difficulties in coordinating with them and ensuring timely delivery. As such, they wanted to build resilient and agile processes to effectively mitigate supply chain risks. Besides, they wanted to drive higher-cost efficiencies through strategic sourcing and warehouse management.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : Identify all threats to supply continuity

: Identify all threats to supply continuity Objective 2 : Establish a detailed supply risk assessment mechanism to identify supply risks and proactively work toward mitigating them

: Establish a detailed supply risk assessment mechanism to identify supply risks and proactively work toward mitigating them Objective 3: Optimize warehouse management and operations, inbound and outbound transportation, and co-packing processes

Our Approach

As a part of the risk assessment solution, the experts at Infiniti Research worked closely with the client's in-house team to examine the company's supply chain complexities. They developed a strategic sourcing road map for the client and also conducted extensive market research to identify a list of potential suppliers with the capabilities and infrastructure necessary to fulfill the client's requirements. During the final phase of the engagement, the supply risk assessment model was customized based on the client's process parameters. This model factored nine unique parameters to quantify the risk and helped the Organic food manufacturing market client prioritize areas that required immediate risk mitigation plans.

Business impact of the risk assessment solution for the organic food manufacturing client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to identify processes with high supply risks and prioritize the development of risk mitigation strategies.

By leveraging Infiniti's risk assessment solution, the client was also able to:

Reduce operational risk through measures such as supplier quality assurance, alternative supplier development, and sourcing from alternative regions

Gain improved visibility of cost breakdown by identifying inefficient processes and opportunity areas

Eliminate inbound transport services by consolidating operations to one site and this led to lead-time reduction of more than 10%

Reduce annual spend for supply chain management and transportation by 23%

