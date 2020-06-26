Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the benefits of big data analytics in food service industry.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of leveraging big data analytics in the food industry The use cases of big data analytics in the food industry

The foodservice industry has recently undergone massive shifts, and many more can be expected as we move further into 2020. Based on a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, our analytics experts have made predictions regarding industry trends for the year and most of these predictions revolve around the need for businesses to be able to adapt to the quickly changing landscape. Owing to the influx of complex datasets, food beverage operators have now realized the need to analyze these data sets and are increasingly turning to advanced big data analytics to drive change. An in-depth analysis of these datasets could also lead to sales-generating insights and new cost-saving opportunities which, in turn, can help bolster the bottom line.

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "Big data analytics is revolutionizing the food service industry by helping businesses transform key business processes using data-driven insights."

Benefits of Big Data Analytics in the Food Service Industry

1: Helps to understand customer needs and preferences by obtaining real time information

2: Helps to devise personalized marketing campaigns and promotional activities

With the ongoing disruptions severely impacting growth, businesses have realized the need for a solution that utilizes big data while also increasing sales. Though this can seem like a daunting task, foodservice companies need not look any further than advanced big data analytics. Deploying BI tools that leverage big data can help foodservice companies to analyze data to find new cross-selling opportunities and areas where margins can be improved.

