Freitag, 26.06.2020
WKN: 928721 ISIN: FR0000074148 Ticker-Symbol: BZ1 
Frankfurt
26.06.20
15:31 Uhr
22,250 Euro
+0,300
+1,37 %
26.06.2020 | 17:41
ASSYSTEM: Assystem - Annual General Meeting of 26 June 2020: voting results and dividend for 2019

Annual General Meeting of 26 June 2020: voting results and dividend for 2019

Paris-La Défense, June 26, 2020, 5.35 p.m (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), confirms that the Annual General Meeting was held on 26 June 2020, at Company's headquarters, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO. It took placed at closed session due to the Covid-19 epidemic. The quorum was 80.75% and the General Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted.

In particular, the General Meeting approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the re-election as directors of Mrs. Virginie Calmels, Mrs. Miriam Maes, Messrs. Dominique Louis and Gilbert Lehmann, as well as the election as directors of Mrs. Julie Louis, Mr. Pierre Guénant, Mr. Vincent Favier and the company MC Conseil which will be represented by Mr. Michel Combes.

The General Meeting also decided the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for 2019.

The payment date is set at 10 July 2020 and the ex-date at 8 July 2020.

The voting results are available on the Company's website).

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.
For more information please visit www.assystem.com
Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07

Attachment

  • PR ASY - GM 2020 (voting results + dividend) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7a7882ca-3575-44fa-adb4-afb25fa0f147)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
