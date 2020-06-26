Regulatory News:

Teleperformance's (Paris:TEP) Combined General Meeting was held on June 26, 2020 in Paris under the chairmanship of Olivier Rigaudy, deputy CEO of the group.

Shareholders adopted all of the resolutions submitted to their vote with the exception of the 30th resolution concerning the anticipation of the coming legal changes that will result in a change of references.

The shareholders notably approved:

the 2019 parent company and consolidated financial statements;

the proposed dividend of €2.40 per share, representing an increase compared with the previous year: the ex-dividend date is July 2, 2020 and the payment date is July 6, 2020;

the renewal of the terms of office of six directors: Christobel Selecky, Angela Maria Sierra Moreno, Bernard Canetti, Philippe Dominati and Jean Guez. These renewals will maintain the balanced representation of men and women on the Board, as well as the requisite diversity in terms of experience, expertise and nationalities;

the information on remuneration for directors and corporate officers as well as their remuneration policy, described in the amendment to the corporate governance report dated May 18, 2020.

The breakdown of the voting results by resolution is available on Teleperformance's corporate website (www.teleperformanceinvestorrelations.com Shareholders/General Meetings section).

