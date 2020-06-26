June 26, 2020, held behind closed doors

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting was held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders or other people allowed to assist, on Friday 26 June, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Bournezeau, France, and chaired by Mr. Eric Cougnaud, President of the Supervisory Board.

Following this Combined General Meeting, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies informs its shareholders that the number of shares held by shareholders who voted by post or by proxy was 11,642,040 out of the 13,592,517 shares with voting rights, representing a quorum of 85.65%.

All the resolutions of this Combined General Meeting were adopted.

The Company wishes to thank all its shareholders for their commitment and support.

The detailed results of the votes by resolution at this Combined General Meeting are as follows:

Resolution no Resolutions No of votes FOR No of votes AGAINST No of ABSTENTION Votes Result of the vote Ordinary General Meeting 1 Examination and approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 19,578,462 0 0 For 100.00% Resolution adopted Against 0.00% Abstention 0.00% 2 Examination and approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 19,578,462 0 0 For 100.00% Resolution adopted Against 0.00% Abstention 0.00% 3 Allocation of the result for the financial year ended 31 December, 2019 19,578,462 0 0 For 100.00% Resolution adopted Against 0.00% Abstention 0.00% 4 Examination of the special report of the Statutory Auditors on regulated agreements and approval of the said report 19,549,586 28,876 0 For 99.85% Resolution adopted Against 0.15% Abstention 0.00% 5 Reappointment of Mr Gil Briand as Supervisory Board member of the Company 19,364,855 213,607 0 For 98.91% Resolution adopted Against 1.09% Abstention 0.00% 6 Reappointment of Mr Hervé Montjotin as Supervisory Board member of the Company 19,314,298 264,164 0 For 98.65% Resolution adopted Against 1.35% Abstention 0.00% 7 Determination of the global annual compensation amount allocated the Supervisory Board members 19,549,586 28,876 0 For 99.85% Resolution adopted Against 0.15% Abstention 0.00% 8 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to trade in the Company's shares 18,977,589 600,873 0 For 96.93% Resolution adopted Against 3.07% Abstention 0.00% Resolution no Resolutions No of votes FOR No of votes AGAINST No of ABSTENTION Votes Result of the vote Extraordinary General Meeting 9 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue, with preferential subscription rights maintained, shares and/or securities giving access to new shares of the Company 19,467,186 111,276 0 For 99.43% Resolution Adopted Against 0.57% Abstention 0.00% 10 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue, with preferential subscription rights cancelled, shares and/or securities giving access to new shares of the Company in accordance with Article L. 225-136 of the French Commercial Code (...) 19,212,029 366,433 0 For 98.13% Resolution Adopted Against 1.87% Abstention 0.00% 11 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares and/or securities giving access to new shares, with preferential subscription rights cancelled for the benefit of a category of people 18,771,073 807,389 0 For 95.88% Resolution Adopted Against 4.12% Abstention 0.00% 12 Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to increase, in accordance with Article L. 225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, the number of shares to be issued in connection with the issuance or shares with or without preferential subscription rights 19,212,379 366,083 0 For 98.13% Resolution Adopted Against 1.87% Abstention 0.00% 13 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing shares and/or securities dedicated to employees who are members of a company savings plan, with preferential subscription rights cancelled in favor of such employees (...) 19,429,938 148,524 0 For 99.24% Resolution Adopted Against 0.76% Abstention 0.00% 14 Limits granted on cash issue authorisations 19,578,462 0 0 For 100.00% Resolution Adopted Against 0.00% Abstention 0.00% 15 Delegation of powers to be granted to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing securities giving access to new shares of the Company, with preferential subscription rights cancelled, in connection with an exchange offer 18,760,579 817,883 0 For 95.82% Resolution Adopted Against 4.18% Abstention 0.00% 16 Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to make free allocations of shares with preferential subscription rights cancelled to eligible employees or corporate officers of the Company and affiliated companies 18,615,211 963,251 0 For 95.08% Resolution Adopted Against 4.92% Abstention 0.00% 17 Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to grant stock options to eligible employees or officers of the Company or of related companies 18,311,745 1,261,012 0 For 93.56% Resolution Adopted Against 6.44% Abstention 0.00% 18 Delegation of powers to be granted to the Management Board to increase the share capital by incorporation of share premium, reserves or other items in accordance with Article L. 225-130 of the French Commercial Code 18,317,450 16,362 0 For 99.92% Resolution Adopted Against 0.08% Abstention 0.00% 19 Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares 19,562,100 334,137 0 For 98.29% Resolution Adopted Against 1.71% Abstention 0.00%

The minutes of this Combined General Meeting will be made available soon on the Company's website (in French): https://www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/investisseurs/espace-actionnaires/assemblees-generales/

Financial calendar:

2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

