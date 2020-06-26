June 26, 2020, held behind closed doors
Regulatory News:
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting was held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders or other people allowed to assist, on Friday 26 June, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Bournezeau, France, and chaired by Mr. Eric Cougnaud, President of the Supervisory Board.
Following this Combined General Meeting, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies informs its shareholders that the number of shares held by shareholders who voted by post or by proxy was 11,642,040 out of the 13,592,517 shares with voting rights, representing a quorum of 85.65%.
All the resolutions of this Combined General Meeting were adopted.
The Company wishes to thank all its shareholders for their commitment and support.
The detailed results of the votes by resolution at this Combined General Meeting are as follows:
Resolution no
|Resolutions
No of votes FOR
No of votes AGAINST
No of ABSTENTION
|Votes
|Result of the vote
|Ordinary General Meeting
1
|Examination and approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
19,578,462
0
0
|For
100.00%
|Resolution adopted
|Against
0.00%
|Abstention
0.00%
2
|Examination and approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
19,578,462
0
0
|For
100.00%
|Resolution adopted
|Against
0.00%
|Abstention
0.00%
3
|Allocation of the result for the financial year ended 31 December, 2019
19,578,462
0
0
|For
100.00%
|Resolution adopted
|Against
0.00%
|Abstention
0.00%
4
|Examination of the special report of the Statutory Auditors on regulated agreements and approval of the said report
19,549,586
28,876
0
|For
99.85%
|Resolution adopted
|Against
0.15%
|Abstention
0.00%
5
|Reappointment of Mr Gil Briand as Supervisory Board member of the Company
19,364,855
213,607
0
|For
98.91%
|Resolution adopted
|Against
1.09%
|Abstention
0.00%
6
|Reappointment of Mr Hervé Montjotin as Supervisory Board member of the Company
19,314,298
264,164
0
|For
98.65%
|Resolution adopted
|Against
1.35%
|Abstention
0.00%
7
|Determination of the global annual compensation amount allocated the Supervisory Board members
19,549,586
28,876
0
|For
99.85%
|Resolution adopted
|Against
0.15%
|Abstention
0.00%
8
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to trade in the Company's shares
18,977,589
600,873
0
|For
96.93%
|Resolution adopted
|Against
3.07%
|Abstention
0.00%
Resolution no
|Resolutions
No of votes FOR
No of votes AGAINST
No of ABSTENTION
|Votes
|Result of the vote
|Extraordinary General Meeting
9
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue, with preferential subscription rights maintained, shares and/or securities giving access to new shares of the Company
19,467,186
111,276
0
|For
99.43%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
0.57%
|Abstention
0.00%
10
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue, with preferential subscription rights cancelled, shares and/or securities giving access to new shares of the Company in accordance with Article L. 225-136 of the French Commercial Code (...)
19,212,029
366,433
0
|For
98.13%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
1.87%
|Abstention
0.00%
11
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares and/or securities giving access to new shares, with preferential subscription rights cancelled for the benefit of a category of people
18,771,073
807,389
0
|For
95.88%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
4.12%
|Abstention
0.00%
12
|Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to increase, in accordance with Article L. 225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, the number of shares to be issued in connection with the issuance or shares with or without preferential subscription rights
19,212,379
366,083
0
|For
98.13%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
1.87%
|Abstention
0.00%
13
|Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing shares and/or securities dedicated to employees who are members of a company savings plan, with preferential subscription rights cancelled in favor of such employees (...)
19,429,938
148,524
0
|For
99.24%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
0.76%
|Abstention
0.00%
14
|Limits granted on cash issue authorisations
19,578,462
0
0
|For
100.00%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
0.00%
|Abstention
0.00%
15
|Delegation of powers to be granted to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing securities giving access to new shares of the Company, with preferential subscription rights cancelled, in connection with an exchange offer
18,760,579
817,883
0
|For
95.82%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
4.18%
|Abstention
0.00%
16
|Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to make free allocations of shares with preferential subscription rights cancelled to eligible employees or corporate officers of the Company and affiliated companies
18,615,211
963,251
0
|For
95.08%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
4.92%
|Abstention
0.00%
17
|Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to grant stock options to eligible employees or officers of the Company or of related companies
18,311,745
1,261,012
0
|For
93.56%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
6.44%
|Abstention
0.00%
18
|Delegation of powers to be granted to the Management Board to increase the share capital by incorporation of share premium, reserves or other items in accordance with Article L. 225-130 of the French Commercial Code
18,317,450
16,362
0
|For
99.92%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
0.08%
|Abstention
0.00%
19
|Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares
19,562,100
334,137
0
|For
98.29%
|Resolution Adopted
|Against
1.71%
|Abstention
0.00%
The minutes of this Combined General Meeting will be made available soon on the Company's website (in French): https://www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/investisseurs/espace-actionnaires/assemblees-generales/
Financial calendar:
- 2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)
About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies
Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.
Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.
Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.
For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005416/en/
Contacts:
Hoffmann Green
Jérôme Caron
Chief Financial Officer
finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr
+33 (0)2 51 46 06 00
NewCap
Sandrine Boussard-Gallien
Investor Relations
ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98