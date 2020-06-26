BioSupplies.com Chosen to Clean and Protect Production Sets and Provide Extended Hand Sanitization for the Shaq vs Gronk Showdown Saturday Night

Proven safe sanitizing technology to be on display for virtual "party with a purpose" streaming live at 8 p.m. EST

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / When Hall of Fame legend and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal and three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski go head-to-head for a series of live-streamed entertaining challenges Saturday night, they will have peace of mind that their production sets have been disinfected and protected with the BIOPROTECTUs System products along with sanitizer for everyone's hands. BioSupplies.com is the preferred partner of ViaClean Technologies, which manufactures the BIOPROTECT Hydrating Hand Sanitizer.

Shaq's Fun House vs Gronk Beach is being billed as a virtual party with a purpose. Shaq and Gronk will compete in six "epic" live challenges such as sports trivia, a game of horse, a lip sync battle, a cook-off, a chicken wing eating contest and jousting. The sports trivia segment will be presented by BioSupplies.com. The winner of each competition will earn a donation from the presenting sponsor of the segment to the charity of his choice-the NAACP for Gronkowski and The Boys & Girls Clubs of America for O'Neal.

Both superstar competitors will use the BIOPROTECT Hydrating Hand Sanitizer prior to each new challenge. When applied following label directions, the product protects against germs for up to six hours. This unique hand sanitizer is also infused with aloe and glycerin to moisturize hands.

"While this virtual party will be for fun and for a good cause, fact is, staying protected from problematic viruses and germs is now more serious business than ever before," said A.J. Manaseer, Vice President of BioSupplies.com. "We have the technology that is revolutionizing how that should be done safely and effectively, and the long-lasting hand sanitizer will further help prevent the spread of those germs."

In addition to the challenges, there will be special music performances by Carnage, DaBaby, Diplo, Steve Aoki and Snoop Dogg.

The free, one-of-a-kind global live stream of Shaq's Fun House vs Gronk Beach will start at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, June 27. For more information visit www.shaqvsgronk.com.

About BioSupplies.com

BioSupplies.com is a leading vendor of products and solutions geared towards keeping people and facilities safe from constantly changing health threats endangering our world. BioSupplies.com is proud to offer the BIOPROTECTUs™ System with the hopes of helping our nation regain the peace of mind that our homes, offices, schools, hospitals, or any public facility are kept safe and clean. BioSupplies.com is a ViaClean Authorized Distributor.

About BIOPROTECT™:

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses. Extensive laboratory testing has established and corroborated that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System quickly eliminates and provides long-term eradication and suppression of germs and microorganisms. Additional testing has begun, under the auspices of the world-renowned Global Virus Network (www.gvn.org), at two of the organization's Centers of Excellence, to confirm the efficacy of BIOPROTECT™ on SARS-CoV-2.

About Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach Live Streamed Event:

The one-of-a-kind global livestream will be produced in partnership by: Medium Rare and ABG Entertainment. Fans can tune in from around the world to watch Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach Presented by The General Insurance free of charge at: www.ShaqVsGronk.com and directly on TikTok. SHAQ & GRONK have also partnered with LiveXLive to simulcast the live stream across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, Facebook, Twitch, Youtube, Twitter.

