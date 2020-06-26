FP Newspapers Inc. Reports Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP)(OTC PINK:FPNUF) ("FPI") announces that all resolutions presented at the Corporation's annual meeting held on June 26, 2020 were approved by the shareholders. The proxy results on the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Phil de Montmollin 2,061,984 (99.77%) 4,700 (0.23%) Stephen Dembroski 2,057,658 (99.56%) 9,026 (0.44%) Darryl Levy 2,062,084 (99.78%) 4,600 (0.22%) Aldo Santin 2,050,963 (99.24%) 15,721 (0.76%) Phil de Montmollin (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,061,984 (99.77%) 4,700 (0.23%) Stephen Dembroski (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,061,984 (99.77%) 4,700 (0.23%) Darryl Levy (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,062,084 (99.78%) 4,600 (0.22%)



Robert Silver, who serves as Chairman of the Corporation, was also re-elected as director of the Corporation by FPCN Media Management Inc. pursuant to its rights as the holder of preferred shares.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations. The businesses employ approximately 364 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, Manitoba.

Further information can be found at www. www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Daniel Koshowski, CFO

FP Newspapers Inc.

Phone (204) 771-1897

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595382/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Reports-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders